Excuse Me While I Buy Everything In SHEIN’s First-Ever Premium Collection

SHEIN is one of my go-to sites for cute, affordable ‘fits, whether I have a big event coming up or just want to look cute for an Instagram. Still, I’m definitely guilty of impulse-buying pieces that I know won’t stand the test of time and wearing them only once, which is why SHEIN’s new Premium Collection has me totally over the moon. The retailer is finally launching a curated range of elevated basics created from higher-quality materials, and you best believe I’ll be building the majority of my 2020 wardrobe with this new selection.

What makes the Premium Collection different from SHEIN’s usual array of trendy tops, sets and accessories? While the designs are of course still cute AF, these more-elevated pieces won’t go out of style in a matter of months, so you can pair them with your trendier items and keep these in your closet longer. Think blouses you can dress up or down, suiting co-ords you can wear together or style separately and of course, a few timeless accessories.

Oh, and there’s definitely a lil’ something for everyone. The Premium capsule collection is actually four new lines in one, to ensure all SHEIN shoppers can find pieces that suit their personal style. There’s edgy City Lights, structured New Classic, femme Sweet Romance and fierce Party Mode, and if you’re like me, you’ll find pieces you want from all four ranges.

Prices for the Premium Collection range between $5 and $75, and the entire drop is available in sizes 2-10 (SHEIN, I’m going to need a Premium Plus-Size launch too, please!). Shop the full monty on the SHEIN site now, and check out a few of the must-have pieces I’m snagging below.

1. Buttoned Sleeveless Wrap Dress

Easy, breezy and crisp, the Buttoned Sleeveless Wrap Dress is a wardrobe staple you’ll revisit every single summer. Dress it up with strappy heels or down with woven flat sandals.

2. Ruched Bust Puff Sleeve Satin Dress

The Ruched Bust Puff Sleeve Satin Dress is the kind of dress I can wear straight from the office to happy hour without thinking twice about my look. SHEIN, make this silhouette in more colors—I’d buy ten different versions!

3. Premium Braided Cross Strap Sliders

These Premium Braided Cross Strap Sliders are kind of amazing, no? Major Bottega vibes for a fraction of the price. I don’t know if I’ll make it through the summer without dirtying these up, but for under $20 a pair, I might buy a back-up!

4. High Waist Solid Pleated Skirt

I’m sort of obsessed with the French girl vibes this High Waist Solid Pleated Skirt is serving. So chic! Plus, this dreamy sky blue hue pops on every single skin tone.

5. Lapel Collar Flap Detail Blazer & Button Fly Shorts Set

I didn’t know I needed a white summer suit, but after seeing the Lapel Collar Flap Detail Blazer & Button Fly Shorts Set, I’m convinced I do. Call me Gatsby!

6. Faux Pearl Decor Shoulder Bag

Calling all pearly girls! The Faux Pearl Decor Shoulder Bag looks as good with a flirty summer dress as it does with a white tee and boyfriend jeans. Total styling goals.

7. Batwing Sleeve Buttoned Front Schiffy Top

The Batwing Sleeve Buttoned Front Schiffy Top is arguably the most perfect blouse I’ve ever seen. I’m living for the fitted waist and eyelet top half!

8. Open Toe Croc Embossed Heeled Mules

Need a fun summer sandal? The Open Toe Croc Embossed Heeled Mules look like a million bucks, but they’ll cost you less than $30.

9. Faux Pearl Decor Cuff Hoop Earrings

I’m calling it now—these Faux Pearl Decor Cuff Hoop Earrings are about to become your most-worn hoops, like, ever.

10. Button Front Wide Waistband Lantern Sleeve Floral Dress

Last but not least, let me shout out the Button Front Wide Waistband Lantern Sleeve Floral Dress for its perfect-summer-mini aesthetic. I love how the dramatic sleeves accentuate the fitted skirt!

