EXCLUSIVE: Shein’s Massive Black Friday Sale Is the Perfect Excuse To Refresh Your Winter Wardrobe

It’s that time of year again folks, and if you’re looking to take advantage of early Black Friday deals to refresh your winter wardrobe (or stale home decor situation) without dropping major coin, SHEIN’s got your back with an entire month of steep discounts side wide. While many of the affordable brand’s Black Friday month deals don’t go live until later in the month, SHEIN exclusively gave StyleCaster the lowdown on all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions and deals to come ahead of the launch. With that being said, you don’t have to wait until later to score big either—they’re already offering a slew of early deals to shop now, including buy two, get one free on select items also well as four for $40 deals on on-trend fashion pieces.

Starting November 16 through 22, they’ll be offering a super generous buy one, get 99 percent off (yes, you read that correctly) on select merchandise, and three for $30 deals. The next deal in the lineup will include buy one get one 99 percent off, three for $25 on a variety of different items, and up to 80 percent off across the site. From November 23 through And that not all—they’ll also be launching sale from November 30 to December 1, they’ll also be offering buy one, get one 99 percent off, three for $25 deals. Finally, the post-Thanksgiving Cyber Monday deals will include buy two, get one 99 percent off, four for $40 on an assortment of products, and up to 70 percent off sitewide.

Basically, you’ve got all month and beyond to shop these stellar deals and you don’t even have to wait until you’re in a post-turkey food coma to start adding everything on your wish list to cart. Scroll through below to check out all of the items we’re currently coveting from the site and prepping our carts with before the deals are live, along with some items that are already marked down.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Notched Collar Teddy Jacket

This looks so, so cozy.

High Waist Color Block Jeans

These ’70s throwback flares are seriously calling my name.

Faux Fur Leopard Print Coat

Leopard coats (always faux, of course) never go out of style.

Button-Front Striped Sweater

A (not so ugly) Christmas sweater for your holiday photo.

Button-Front Plaid Cardigan & Top Sweater Set

Could this two-piece be any cuter?

Plush Pillow Cover

This is so chic, and literally only $3.

Drop Shoulder Tartan Jacket

50 percent off this on-trend outerwear staple is a serious score.

Zip-Up Belted Denim Overalls

Okay, I need these in my life STAT.

Moon Shape Tassel Wall Decor Hanging

Who knew SHEIN has such cute (and affordable) home decor?