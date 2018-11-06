The Sheet Pan Is the Inexpensive Answer to the Instant Pot

The struggle to put healthy, flavorful meals on the table even on busy weeknights is one we all face. There are a lot of doodads and devices that purport to make it an easier task, but who really has all the counter space for all of these extra appliances, let alone the money to keep buying them?

Luckily, there’s a truly easy solution for those of us who want something simple: sheet pan recipes.

Instead of relying on pressure-cooking, slow cookers or expensive AF Instant Pots, just add your favorite protein, some veggies and seasoning to a rimmed sheet pan and bake away. These recipes balance the ingredients for you, so every plate you serve is filled with an assortment of tasty food.

And the best part: At the end of cooking, all you’re left with is a single sheet pan to clean up, so you can spend your evening doing things you actually enjoy instead of up to your elbows in soapy water.

The follow sheet pan recipes are easy, delicious and sure to revolutionize your cooking routine. Because whether you’re a meal prep fiend or dinner party hostess, simple big-batch recipes go a long way. And being able to make them on a budget goes an even longer way.

Originally posted on SheKnows.