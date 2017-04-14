StyleCaster
Share

19 Tasty One-Pan Dinners That’ll Save Your Weeknights

What's hot
StyleCaster

19 Tasty One-Pan Dinners That’ll Save Your Weeknights

by
19 Tasty One-Pan Dinners That’ll Save Your Weeknights
19 Start slideshow
Photo: Food Faith Fitness

When you’re fried after a long day, nothing hits the spot like a single-pan dinner that nourishes, comforts and is practically as easy as ordering pizza. The 19 recipes ahead prove that awesome meals don’t require hours slaving over the stove — they can be as simple as throwing ingredients on a sheet pan and roasting them.

MORE: 10 Crucial Things No One Ever Tells You About How to Use Concealer

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19
Honey-lime-roasted sheet pan salmon
Honey-lime-roasted sheet pan salmon

Rich salmon can stand up to a sticky honey-lime glaze and roasts up with veggies in this fast dinner.

Photo: Taste and See
Sheet pan chicken and gnocchi
Sheet pan chicken and gnocchi

Pasta in the oven? Who knew! It's possible with this sheet pan meal of chicken, gnocchi and broccoli rabe. 

Photo: Healthy Delicious
Sheet pan lemon-herb-roasted salmon
Sheet pan lemon-herb-roasted salmon

When easy, healthy meals are this colorful and tasty, you'll feel excited to make dinner on hectic nights. 

Photo: Veggies by Candlelight
Provençal turkey sheet pan dinner
Provençal turkey sheet pan dinner

Tender turkey breast cutlets get the Provençal treatment with olives, tomatoes and herbs in this dish.

Photo: Runway Chef
Apple & gouda-stuffed chicken breasts
Apple & gouda-stuffed chicken breasts

Make a sheet pan dinner a little more elegant by stuffing your chicken with gouda and sliced apples. 

Photo: Rachel Cooks
Lemon-rosemary chicken sheet pan dinner
Lemon-rosemary chicken sheet pan dinner

Quick-cooking chicken breast is a favorite for fast meals, and it's easier than ever in this sheet pan meal.

Photo: With Salt & Wit
Sheet pan chicken fajita bowls
Sheet pan chicken fajita bowls

Forget that splattering skillet and make chicken fajita bowls using a flat pan instead. 

Photo: Lisa's Dinnertime Dish
Sheet pan ginger-soy salmon with veggies
Sheet pan ginger-soy salmon with veggies

Liven up hearty salmon with a tangy ginger-soy glaze in this 15-minute sheet pan dinner recipe

Photo: Fannetastic Food
Curry cashew chicken sheet pan dinner
Curry cashew chicken sheet pan dinner

Whole 30-compliant and delicious to boot, this sheet pan curry cashew chicken makes weeknights tastier. 

Photo: Food Faith Fitness
Wild mushroom sheet pan pizza
Wild mushroom sheet pan pizza

You don't need fancy equipment to make great pizza — just a pan and some fresh ingredients.

Photo: What's Gaby Cooking
Maple-roasted sweet potato-sausage hash
Maple-roasted sweet potato-sausage hash

Breakfast for dinner is easier when you make everything on a pan, like this roasted sweet potato hash.

Photo: NeighborFood
Oven-roasted shrimp and broccoli
Oven-roasted shrimp and broccoli

A seafood dinner doesn't have to be a big ordeal thanks to this sheet pan shrimp and broccoli.

Photo: Just a Little Bit of Bacon
One-pan coconut shrimp
One-pan coconut shrimp

You don't need a messy deep-fryer to make this healthy baked coconut shrimp

Photo: Skinny Fitalicious
Roasted sausage, cabbage and potatoes
Roasted sausage, cabbage and potatoes

Roasted together, this recipe for sausage, cabbage and potatoes makes for a quick, hearty meal.

Photo: Fed and Fit
Sheet pan pesto chicken sausage
Sheet pan pesto chicken sausage

Pesto adds big flavor to caramelized, roasted chicken sausage and veggies in this sheet pan meal

Photo: Avocado Pesto
Chorizo-chicken sheet pan dinner
Chorizo-chicken sheet pan dinner

Put a zesty twist on chicken with this sheet pan recipe, which includes chorizo, roasted radishes and spice. 

Photo: Fed and Fit
Sheet pan chicken with roasted winter veg
Sheet pan chicken with roasted winter veg

Brussels sprouts, apples and sweet potatoes are roasted on a sheet pan with chicken in this easy dish

Photo: Well Plated
Sheet pan chicken and chickpeas
Sheet pan chicken and chickpeas

Topped with a few dollops of a lemon-yogurt sauce, roasted chicken and chickpeas is a go-to meal.

Photo: Macheesmo
Sheet pan jerk salmon with veggies
Sheet pan jerk salmon with veggies

Sweet potatoes, corn and a flavorful jerk rub will make this easy salmon dinner a weeknight favorite.

Photo: Cotter Crunch

Next slideshow starts in 10s

5 New Nail Polish Colors We're Obsessed With Right Now

5 New Nail Polish Colors We're Obsessed With Right Now
  • Honey-lime-roasted sheet pan salmon
  • Sheet pan chicken and gnocchi
  • Sheet pan lemon-herb-roasted salmon
  • Provençal turkey sheet pan dinner
  • Apple & gouda-stuffed chicken breasts
  • Lemon-rosemary chicken sheet pan dinner
  • Sheet pan chicken fajita bowls
  • Sheet pan ginger-soy salmon with veggies
  • Curry cashew chicken sheet pan dinner
  • Wild mushroom sheet pan pizza
  • Maple-roasted sweet potato-sausage hash
  • Oven-roasted shrimp and broccoli
  • One-pan coconut shrimp
  • Roasted sausage, cabbage and potatoes
  • Sheet pan pesto chicken sausage
  • Chorizo-chicken sheet pan dinner
  • Sheet pan chicken with roasted winter veg
  • Sheet pan chicken and chickpeas
  • Sheet pan jerk salmon with veggies
Tags:

Promoted Stories

19 Quick & Easy One-Pan Dinner Recipes | Toss everything on a single sheet pan and pop it in the oven! | @stylecaster 19 Quick & Easy One-Pan Dinner Recipes | Toss everything on a single sheet pan and pop it in the oven! | @stylecaster 19 Quick & Easy One-Pan Dinner Recipes | Toss everything on a single sheet pan and pop it in the oven! | @stylecaster
share