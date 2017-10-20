Sheer Tops Are Having a Moment—Here’s How to Get in on It

Even though we’re fully on board with the fall layering game, we still have a special place in our hearts for a little sheer number. At the moment, we vote that undershirts are overrated and the ultimate street style icon of the season is a sheer top. Throw it over a bra, sports bra, or go au naturel, if you’re up for it (we’re not afraid of a little nipple, unlike Instagram). You can easily layer it under a closed blazer for the office, or flaunt it solo for your next night out on the town.

Ahead, check out 30 killer sheer tops to keep your eye on this season. From pretty pastel pink blouses with larger-than-life bow and fishnet mock neck tees to must-have lace shirts, you’ll definitely make room in your closet for these tops.

Click through the slideshow for some much needed sheer-spiration.