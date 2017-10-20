StyleCaster
Sheer Tops Are Having a Moment—Here’s How to Get in on It

Sheer Tops Are Having a Moment—Here's How to Get in on It

STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion Ideas | Sheer Tops Shopping Guide
Photo: Getty Images

Even though we’re fully on board with the fall layering game, we still have a special place in our hearts for a little sheer number. At the moment, we vote that undershirts are overrated and the ultimate street style icon of the season is a sheer top. Throw it over a bra, sports bra, or go au naturel, if you’re up for it (we’re not afraid of a little nipple, unlike Instagram). You can easily layer it under a closed blazer for the office, or flaunt it solo for your next night out on the town.

Ahead, check out 30 killer sheer tops to keep your eye on this season. From pretty pastel pink blouses with larger-than-life bow and  fishnet mock neck tees to must-have lace shirts, you’ll definitely make room in your closet for these tops.

Click through the slideshow for some much needed sheer-spiration.

1 of 30
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Pretty Pastel Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Puffy Sleeve and Black Polka Dot Sheer Top
Polka Dot Club

Isa Arfen top, $580 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Red Floral Appliqué Sheer Top
Glitter Guide

Opening Ceremony top, $237 (was $395) at Neiman Marcus

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Black Button Up Sheer Top
Dots and Bows
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Floral Ruffled Sleeve Black Sheer Top
Floral Ruffles

Soprano top, $19.20 (was $32) at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Mock Turtleneck Flower Design Sheer Top
Embroidery Embellishments

Supertrash top, $130 at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Pink Ruffled Button Down Sheer Top
Statement Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Pink Bow Tie Sheer Top
Ruffle Ruffle

Gucci blouse, $1,100 at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Black With White Polka Dots Sheer Top
Cuff It
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Black Polka Dot and Bow Tie Sheer Top
Bow Tie Talk

Chelsea28 top, $99 at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Pearl Mock Turtleneck Lace Sheer Top
Pretty Pearls

Crochet top, $15 at Shein

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Black Body-Con Sheer Top
Sheer Genius

Photo: Trendy Curvy

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Classic Black Sheer Button Down
The New Classic

Saint Laurent blouse, $950 at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Black Lace and Layered Sleeve Sheer Blouse
Lace & Layers

Blouse, $63 (was $125) at & Other Stories

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | White Half Sheer Half Opaque Blouse
Creme Combo
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | White Feathered Sheer Blouse
Feather Find

Vleeda blouse, $138 (was $165) at W Concept

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | White Lace Illusion Neck Blouse
Lace Love

Blouse, $59.90 at Express

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Black Sleeveless Eyelet Sheer Top
Sheer Eyelet

Photo: Style Me Grasie

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Black Floral Print Sheer Top
I'm a Believer

Alice McCall top, $260 at Saks Fifth Avenue

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Cut Out Black Sheer Top
Cut It Out

Addition Elle top, $68 at Lord & Taylor

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Silver Sheer Dress
Silver Sheer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Boho Floral Sheer Blouse
Sweet Scenery

Blouse, $39 (was $49) at Lulu's

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Black Sheer Blouse
Business Sheer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Black Button Down Sheer Top with Metal Embroidery
Seeds of Gold

Berek blouse, $145 (was $198) at Neiman Marcus

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Black Polka Dot and Ruffled Sleeve Sheer Top
Red Hot Sheer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Black Mock Turtleneck With Red Hearts Sheer Top
I Heart You

Free People top, $79 (was $148) at Gilt

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Black Sheer Top
Street Style Sheer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Black Turtleneck Sheer Top
Fishnet Sheer

Top, $35.59 at Na-kd

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Black Sheer Dress
Sheer Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall | Black Lace Crop Sheer Top
Cropped Sheer

Crop top, $40 at Nasty Gal

