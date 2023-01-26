This Chic ‘No Pants Look’ Wins Most Unexpected Winter Trend

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a tale as old as time. A celebrity runs errands in a groundbreaking outfit and has an “unexpected” run-in with paparazzi. Photos of the groundbreaking outfit go viral on the internet and the fashion community debates if the look will become a trend. A few influencers copy the look, post on Instagram, and voilà, everyone else starts to get on board. In this case, the celebrity in question is Kendall Jenner and the groundbreaking trend is wearing sheer tights with a bodysuit. The catch? You’re not adding a skirt, dress, or even shorts over the tights—your nylon-covered legs are the main character. For some, the sheer tights trend may seem daunting but any trend that involves wearing no pants is, in my opinion, sheer genius.

You’re probably wondering how someone can realistically style this look to go out in public. The formula, as presented by Kendall Jenner, is actually quite simple. Choose a long-sleeve bodysuit (I love ones with a turtleneck), and a pair of black heels, add a sweater or oversized jacket on top, and strategically pick a pair of tights.

The tights you choose for this look will make or break the trend. A sheer pair is preferable but you can always choose fishnets, patterned or opaque options instead. The important part is that the tights don’t have the visible shorts seam—you’ll want them to remain sheer all the way up the leg and that they won’t be prone to rips.

To nail this trend, I’d recommend shopping for tights from the sustainable brand Hēdoïne. The tights are made from biodegradable material and are ladder resistant (so they won’t rip and you won’t have to buy new pairs frequently). The tights are designed with a high-waisted fit and are both seamless and gusset-free—two important factors in achieving the chic “no pants” look.

Keep scrolling for the best types for the trend, if you’re brave enough to give it a try.

The Biodegradable | 50 Denier

If you’re going to buy one pair of tights, make it this semi-sheer biodegradable pair. The shaping waistband will make you feel snatched and the seamless design will make your legs look longer.

The Bold | 100 Denier

For an opaque look, opt for The Bold tights. This pair will provide more coverage (and slightly more warmth) than a sheer pair of tights and will also work under any skirts or dresses you’re planning on wearing this winter.

The Drama | Fishnet Tights Black

Adding drama? Sign me up! If you’re already wanting to take the trend to a new level, switch sheers out for a pair of fishnets. This pair comes in black, pink and white color options.

The Nude | Spicy Praline

Take the no-pants look a step further and try the look with nude tights. This pair comes in five different nude skin tone color options.

The Tame | Bio Black Knee Highs

Knee-highs are also having a moment in the trend-sphere. This pair would look great with a mini skirt and black loafers.