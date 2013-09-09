NSFW Fashion Week Trend: Sheer Shirts With No Bra

Apparently ladies, we’re all going to be too busy to put on a bra this spring. Oh, and it’ll be when we’re wearing sheer shirts and dresses.

We were struck by the number of designers who showcased sheer pieces to begin with during New York Fashion Week, but we were floored by the number that showed them with no bra underneath (which means we got some pretty healthy glimpses of models’ bare boobs.)

We understand that seeing clothes on a model is the next best thing to seeing them on a hanger, and fussy bras and underpinnings could shape the way we view a particular garment, but odds are most women who aren’t named Rihanna and Miley wouldn’t dream of leaving the house in a fully mesh or sheer top with her breasts totally exposed.

We know the runway isn’t always indicative of reality, but clearly there’s a reason designers are choosing to give us mini peep shows. Click through the gallery above, and let us know: Do you think showcasing sheer shirts with no bra is totally fine on the runway, or a little too much? Sound off!