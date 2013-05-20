Sheer Panels and Lots of Leg: All the Revealing Looks at the Billboard Music Awards

There’s just something about the red carpet at a music awards show that makes stars want to show it all off—and last night’s Billboard Music Awards was certainly no exception. Held in Las Vegas, the event brought out many of music’s biggest names, from industry veterans like Madonna to chart-topping young sensations like Selena Gomez. The one thing in common? They all took risks with their fashion choices.

While some totally pulled off their risky looks—like Miley Cyrus, whose Balmain jumpsuit was a standout of the night—others showed off way more than we needed to see—yes Ke$ha, we’re looking at you. Regardless, it was great to see some of music’s biggest A-listers having fun with fashion and straying away from the tried and true floor-length nude gowns that seem to make appearances at every awards show.

For a look at some of the most notable looks of the night, click through the slideshow above!

MORE: Best and Worst Dressed Stars At The 2013 Grammy Awards