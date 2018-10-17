As the days grow colder, it feels as though we have little to look forward to besides holiday movies and snowy hot tub parties. (OK, we have little to look forward to besides holiday movies. But if you know anyone with a hot tub, hit us up.)

Sure, Mariah Carey‘s glorious holiday album will once again grace the airwaves, but the days of stomping on crunchy leaves, apple picking and outdoor bonfire-snuggling will soon be long gone.

Yet as our calendars creep toward November—and then December—we recall one thing we can look forward to: shearling season. Sure, shearling might not be the first thing you think of when you hear the word winter, but it is one of the best things (especially considering the rest of the season is largely made up of golf ball-sized hail and that post-snow brown sludge people drag into your house at dinner parties).

Shearling comes in many shapes and sizes, and since it’s the coziest thing ever, we’re tempted to wear it, well, every single day. But that can get a little repetitive—plain old beige wool is no way to make a statement this winter. So how do we spice it up a little, while still maintaining the coziness we demand?

Obviously, by making it colorful.

Of course, colorful furs (real or faux) can skew a teensy bit tacky. It took us some digging to find the absolute best of the best—but we did it.

Ahead, shop 24 colorful ways to wear shearling this season. Winter may be coming, but this should soften the blow.