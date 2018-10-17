StyleCaster
24 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season

24 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images (5); Melodie Jeng/Getty Images (2).

As the days grow colder, it feels as though we have little to look forward to besides holiday movies and snowy hot tub parties. (OK, we have little to look forward to besides holiday movies. But if you know anyone with a hot tub, hit us up.)

Sure, Mariah Carey‘s glorious holiday album will once again grace the airwaves, but the days of stomping on crunchy leaves, apple picking and outdoor bonfire-snuggling will soon be long gone.

MORE: 17 Faux Fur Jackets That Aren’t Too Over the Top to Wear Daily

Yet as our calendars creep toward November—and then December—we recall one thing we can look forward to: shearling season. Sure, shearling might not be the first thing you think of when you hear the word winter, but it is one of the best things (especially considering the rest of the season is largely made up of golf ball-sized hail and that post-snow brown sludge people drag into your house at dinner parties).

Shearling comes in many shapes and sizes, and since it’s the coziest thing ever, we’re tempted to wear it, well, every single day. But that can get a little repetitive—plain old beige wool is no way to make a statement this winter. So how do we spice it up a little, while still maintaining the coziness we demand?

Obviously, by making it colorful.

MORE: 26 Anything-but-Average Denim Jackets to Power Your Fall Wardrobe

Of course, colorful furs (real or faux) can skew a teensy bit tacky. It took us some digging to find the absolute best of the best—but we did it.

Ahead, shop 24 colorful ways to wear shearling this season. Winter may be coming, but this should soften the blow.

1 of 24
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Metallic Silver
Metallic Silver

You're a wintry space cowgirl, and we love it.

See by Chloe metallic leather shearling bomber jacket, $2,350 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Off-White
Off-White

Chic and classic, with a twist of edge.

Saint Laurent Monogram Loulou medium shearling shoulder bag, $2,850 at Barney's New York

Photo: Barney's New York.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Badass Black
Badass Black

Leather straps turn this cozy winter coat into a sleek, sexy lewk.

DH New York faux-shearling moto jacket, $282 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Leopard Print
Leopard Print

Fur-ception.

Saint Lauren shearling tote bag, $2,950 at Barney's New York

Photo: Barney's New York.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Fire Engine Red
Fire Engine Red

Just in time for the holidays. (OK, they're two months away—but it's never too early to prepare.)

$2,121 at Farfetch
Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Pale Pink
Pale Pink

So elegant it hurts.

Prada Medium East-West shearling fur tote bag, $2,050 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Lime Green
Lime Green

A tall, cool glass of... Mountain Dew? Whatever; it's cute.

Fenty Puma by Rihanna faux-shearling snap coat, $1,050 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Shades of Blue
Shades of Blue

Totally cute—plus, baby blue is the color of the year.

Gorski colorblock lamb shearling and mink fur jacket, $3,900 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Black and White
Black and White

Geometric AF, just how we like it.

Givenchy zip-front large G logo lamb shearling jacket, $4,200 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Red and White
Red and White

Casual in theory, extra AF in practice. (Embrace it.)

Mr. & Mrs. Italy shearling slide sandals, $590 at Barney's New York

Photo: Barney's New York.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Bright Teal
Bright Teal

If you've ever wanted a bathrobe you can wear in public, we got you.

Ines Marechal belted shearling coat, $3,404 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Tan and Natural
Tan and Natural

Basically a bonfire for your feet.

Isabel Marant Mirvin shearling clogs, $740 at Barney's New York

Photo: Barney's New York.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Red and Nude
Red and Nude

Cozy on your shoulder, trendy on the 'Gram.

Givenchy faux-shearling strap cover, $625 at Barney's New York

Photo: Barney's New York.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Graphic Contrast
Graphic Contrast

A rather ironic Fendi/Fila style mashup.

Fendi "Fendi Mania" reversible shearling jacket, $7,200 at Barney's New York

Photo: Barney's New York.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Logomania
Logomania

We already sold you logomania—embrace it.

Fendi "Double F" shearling shoulder bag, $4,550 at Barney's New York

Photo: Barney's New York.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Brownish Gray
Brownish Gray

This color just screams winter.

$3,350 at Farfetch
Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Snow White
Snow White

This looks just about the right size for a bottle (or two) of red wine.

Danse Lente curly shearling mini Lorna bag, $520 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Black on Black
Black on Black

So cool we're practically speechless.

$4,817 at Farfetch
Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Send Nudes
Send Nudes

Textures on textures.

Shearling patchwork tote bag, $450 at Barney's New York

Photo: Barney's New York.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Hunter Green
Hunter Green

A gorge transition color between fall and winter.

Cedric Charlier shearling coat, $2,872 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Natural and Leather
Natural and Leather

Your ears will never be cold again. (But you might not be able to hear.)

Canada Goose aviator hat with shearling, $350 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Girly Lavender
Girly Lavender

An epic duster for an epic fashion season.

16Arlington long shearling coat, $2,604 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Bold and Patterned
Bold and Patterned

An unexpected combination of vibes, yet we totally dig it.

Talitha Collection embroidered lamb shearling coat, $1,335 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | 23 Colorful Ways to Wear Shearling This Season | Teddy Bear Brown
Teddy Bear Brown

Pairs well with, well, everything.

The Row shearling belt bag, $2,450 at Barney's New York

Photo: Barney's New York.

