We Found the Shearling Sandal That Everyone Will Be Rocking & You Can Get It On Sale Now

It’s the end of July, so shearling probably isn’t the first thing you’re thinking about, but fall is on the horizon. These plush, chic TEVA shearling sandals will get you excited for cooler temps. These genuine shearling sandals are part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale and are $30 off.

TEVA was invented in the Grand Canyon in the 1980s and are known for making uber comfortable hiking shoes and sandals. These sandals are ugly in the most stylish way possible. TEVA has been doing cool collabs with Christian Cowan and Outdoor Voices, so it’s not surprising that they’re venturing into shearling territory.

Unlike many shearling items you see out there, these sandals are actually made with real shearling, so you can feel a little bit more luxe even if you are just wearing these sandals to the bodega to pick up more ice cream. You’ll definitely get proper arch support on your five minute trek. Also, there’s a slight platform on these shoes, which is speckled, adding about 1.25 in. to your height.

You’ll want to add these sandals to your cart. It’s the perfect shoe to wear in the early fall. You can also wear these as a cozy house shoe—move over UGG. Everyone might be wearing those shearling Birks or Fluff Yeahs this year, but these are more unique and help you stand out in the crowd.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale lasts until August 8, but don’t get too complacent—they might still sell out, so don’t wait to shop this shoe.

TEVA Shearling Sandal — $30 Off

These sandals only come in one color, but the taupe and shearling combo makes for a classic, cozy sandal (which usually are anything but comfy). They normally go for $90, but for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, they’re only $59.50, which is more budget-friendly number for shoes.