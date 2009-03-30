She Reminds Me of a Beautiful Benjamin Button

Street Style blogs can be sensory overload and so addictive. They’ve taken over so much of my online time that I’ve had to put fingercuffs on to prevent myself from checking the same blogs over and over again. This is sort of the same way I was addicted to celebrity weekly magazines and felt it necessary to read every sleezy tabloid starting with US Weekly and ending with Life & Style. Thank. God. that phase only lasted me a whole ten minutes. I was THIS close to thinking Paris Hilton was a real person. (Kidding, obviously. We all know she’s a robot.)

I’m not sure how long this particular addiction will last. Especially since I just tripped on NAST while skimming through Sea Of Shoes (who just got some love from Kanye himself). It’s amazing how French street style is just so much..what’s the word? …Better. With the exception of our friend, The Sart. Take a look at the beauty above. Her blonde eyebrows are so magical in a Benjamin Button sorf of way. Here are a few more stunners to occupy your time. Addicted? Me too.

All images from www.nast-magazine.fr