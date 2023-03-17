How Many ‘Shazam 2’ Post-Credit Scenes Are There? Here’s if a 3rd Movie Is Confirmed as DC Undergoes a Reboot

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve finished Shazam: Fury of the Gods, you may be wondering: How many Shazam 2 post-credit scenes are there and are there both mid-credits and end-credit scenes?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a sequel to 2019’s Shazam! and is the 12th installment in the DC Extended Universe. The movie follows Billy Batson, a teenager who is chosen by the ancient wizard to be his new champion by saying his name, “Shazam,” which allows Billy to transform into an adult superhero with superstrength, flight, the ability to shoot lightning bolts and other superpowers. The end of Shazam! sees Billy also grant superpowers to his adopted siblings: Freddy, Mary, Eugene, Pedro and Darla. Asher Angel plays the young version of Billy / Shazam, while Zachary Levi plays the older version of the character. Djimon Hounsou plays the wizard.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart that like Billy, you saw in me, this guy. Because I didn’t, originally. I did not believe I could be this guy,” Levi said at the Los Angeles premiere of Shazam! The Fury of the Gods in March 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The same way that Djimon Hounsou looks at Asher [Angel] in the eyes and says ‘You are worthy,’ you look at me and said I was worthy. So thank you from the bottom of my personal heart.” He also told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet at the premiere of the future of Shazam now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are rebooting the DC Extended Universe. “My responsibility is just to show up and be the best Shazam that I can be, and I take that very seriously,” Levi said. “I’ve known Peter for years, and James even longer, and I think they’re going to be really great leaders. I think James is a very talented visionary person and so I’m looking forward to whatever that holds.”

So how many Shazam 2 post-credit scenes are there? Read on for how many Shazam 2 post-credit scenes there are in Shazam! The Fury of Gods and if there are both mid-credits and end-credits scenes.

How many Shazam 2 post-credit scenes are there?

How many Shazam 2 post-credit scenes are there? There are two Shazam 2: Fury of Gods post-credit scenes: one in the mid-credits and one in the end-credits. Both Shazam 2 post-credit scenes are true post-credit scenes that tease the next Shazam movies and the the future of the DC Extended Universe, so they’re worth staying in the theater for.

What happens in the first Shazam 2 post-credit scene?

What happens in the first Shazam 2 post-credit scene? In the first Shazam 2 post-credit scene, Emilia Harcourt and John Economos—who both appear in 2021’s The Suicide Squad and HBO Max’s Peacemaker—approach Billy Batson/Shazam in what looks like the middle of nowhere. “My feet hurt. How much further?” John asks Emilia, who responds, “Ten seconds less than the last time you asked me” John responds, “I’m sorry. I guess I just thought we could have parked a little bit closer,” to which Emilia says, “He doesn’t know we’re coming. and I didn’t want to spook him.” John responds, “Spook him? He’s a superhero. Not a deer,” to which Emilia says, “Alright! Let’s go. And then you can tell Waller that even though she thinks this guy could be a good addition to the team, we never actually met him because you wore shitty walking shoes.”

John responds, “First of all, they’re boots and they’re not shitty. They’re new. I just haven’t had a chance to break them in yet.” Emilia then tells him, “Shut up. Waller said this guy is as powerful as they come, but a little immature,” to which John responds, “Oh, great.”

The scene then shows Billy/Shazam blasting empty glass bottles with lightning at an abandoned gas station. “Billy Batson!” Emilia says while Billy’s back is to her. “Yeah?” Shazam says as he turns around. “I mean, no. I’ve never heard that name in my life. I don’t know who you’re talking about, but I’d like to meet that person because they seem super cool and funny and talented and ridiculously handsome but in a dangerous way.” Emilia responds, “What the hell are you talking about?” John then tells Shazam, “Relax, we know who you are.” Shazam asks, “How?” to which Emilia responds, “Don’t worry about that.” “Who are you guys?” Shazam asks, to which Emilia responds, “Don’t worry about that either.”

Emilia and John then invite Shazam to join the Justice Society of America, which Shazam at first mistakes as the Justice League. “Look, we’ve seen what you can do, and we’re here to make you an offer,” Emilia says. How would you like to join the Justice—,” Emilia says, to which Shazam interrupts her before she can finish and says, “Yes! A thousand times yes! Oh my God, I’ve been dreaming about this! I mean, not this exactly. Normally, it’s Wonder Woman in the dream.” Emilia then says, “Well, that was easy. Welcome to the Justice Society,” to which Shazam responds, “Yeah, awesome! Wait, what? The Justice Society? Is that different than the Justice League?” Emilia confirms she, in fact, was referring to the Justice Society. “Yes. The Justice League is different than the Justice League because of how words work,” she says, to which Shazam responds, “I just want to be in the Wonder Woman group so that’s you guys, right?” John asks Shazam, “Why are you so obsessed with Wonder Woman, dude?” to which Shazam asks Emilia, “He’s joking right? No?”

Emilia then leaves telling Shazam and John, “I’m out.” John then asks Emilia if she can circle back and pick him up in their car. “I’m going to wait here because of the shoes. Can you drive by and get me?” he says, to which Emilia ignores him. Shazam then tells John, “Hey, just a little constructive criticism. It’s pretty confusing there are two separate groups of superheroes that are totally unaffiliated but both have justice in their name. Have you ever thought of doing a rebranding of sorts? Cause, yeah, just a quick search on Thesaurus.com, you got so many options man.”

Shazam continues as John walks away, “Authority society. Code society. That’s stupid. These are, like, legal terms.” Shazam then gasps and says, “The Avengers Society. I like that for some reason.”

Who is the Justice Society? The Justice Society was featured in 2022’s Black Adam and included members Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone and Atom Smasher, who team up to stop Black Adam, a boy from 2600 BC Kahndaq who was given the powers of Shazam by the Council of Wizards, transforming him into Kahndaq’s champion—much like Billy, who is Black Adam’s rival. Shazam also fills an empty spot in the Justice Society after the death of Doctor Fate in Black Adam. The Justice League was featured in 2017’s Justice League and featured heroes like Batman / Bruce Wayne; Superman / Clark Kent; Wonder Woman/Diana Prince; The Flash/Barry Allen; Aquaman/Arthur Curry; and Cyborg/Victor Stone.

What happens in the second Shazam 2 post-credit scene?

What happened in the second Shazam 2 post-credit scene? In the second Shazam 2 post-credit scene, Doctor Thaddeus Sivana, the villain from 2019’s Shazam!, is in his jail cell at Rock Falls Penitentiary. Sivana hears laughter from Mister Mind, an alien worm who visited his cell at the end of Shazam!. “Well, well, doctor. We meet again,” Mister Mind says. Sivana gets up from his bed and walks to the window where Mister Mind is. “Where the hell have you been?” Sivana says. Mister Mind tells Sivana, “To implement the perfect plan, doctor, one must have patience.” Sivana responds, “What are you talking about? It’s been two goddamn years!”

Mister Mind then tells Sivana, “Yes, but what is time but a trick of the mind? A meaningless measure?” Sivana responds, “Hey, I’m 57 years old. I’m stuck in a concrete box surrounded by lunatics, waiting for a worm to enact a somewhat vague plan I’ve been told absolutely nothing about.” Mister mind tells Sivana, “It takes me a very long time to get places OK? I do not have legs. I do not have wings. I just slither around endlessly, but not for long,” to which Sivana responds, “Tell me everything.” Mister Mind tells Sivana that he has to be patient for a while longer. “Just one more thing I need to do,” Mister Mind says as he slithers away, to which Sivana responds, “What? No! Oh, god damn it!” On the DC Comics, Mister Mind is one of Shazam’s main enemies. He leads the Monster Society of Evil, a supervillain group which has included Black Adam.

Will there be a Shazam 3?

Will there be a Shazam 3? In January 2023, DC Studios co-chairmans James Gunn and Peter Safran—who took over the company from Walter Hamada in 2022—announced the first five movies in the new DC Extended Universe, which didn’t include a Shazam! film. The first five movies are Superman: Legacy (July 11, 2025); The Authority; The Brave and the Bold; Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow; and Swamp Thing.

In a tweet in February 2023, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg, who also directed Shazam! Fury of the Gods, explained that the character’s future in Gunn and Safran’s DC Extended Universe depends on how well Shazam 2 performs at the box office. “Hey David, I don’t feel like watching the movie because of the drama happening around DC studios,” a Twitter user wrote in a tweet to Sandberg. “It is just killing the vibe of the film. There is a lot of uncertainty about DC’s Future. Just give us an answer, whether Shazam will have a role in future DCU.” Sandberg responded, “He definitely won’t if people don’t go see the movie. What I’ve been told is that there’s nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that’s what you want your best bet is to go see the film.”

Zachary Levi, who played the older version of Billy Batson / Shazam in Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, defended Gunn and Safran in an Instagram live in December 2022, telling fans to give the CEOs “time to make something special.” “You have no idea the reasonings behind any of the decisions that are going on. The amount of conjecture and rumor mill and drama and nonsense that keeps getting spun around out there on Instagram and Twitter is laughable. It is unbelievably laughable,” Levi said in a live at the time. “So I would just say be patient, and give them some space and some time to try and really make something special. And I think something that DC deserves to have, and something that [Zack] Snyder tried to do and it just didn’t ultimately materialize, guys.”

He added that Gunn and Safran are “not just making decisions because they like someone or don’t like someone. They’re making decisions based on what is best for Warner Bros., DC, that entire studio and entity and trying to make as many fans, as much of an audience, happy as they can.” He continued, “If you’re out there and really like what happened before, you can do that, that’s fine. But realize that there’s a lot of people who didn’t like those things, and we should always be trying to tap into as much audience as possible, make as many people happy as possible. That’s what we’re in entertainment for, and that’s what I think Peter and James are trying to do. And it’s not an easy position, they got handed all these things that were already in a lot of conflict. So guys, just fucking give ’em a break. Take it easy. Take a breath. It’s the holidays, for god’s sake. Just go enjoy what the holidays are, give them some time to enjoy the holidays, and let’s see what happens on the other side of this.”

Levi also told fans that he trusts Gunn and Safran even if Shazam doesn’t come back. “Listen, I have no idea what ultimately is going to happen to me. I think I’m in a pretty good position. I think we made a great movie, I think it’s going to do well — reasonably well, I hope so,” he said. “But again, regardless of that, if they decide at some point that this is the way we gotta go — them’s the breaks, that’s how it goes.”

Shazam! is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

