Here’s Whether Shayne & Natalie From ‘Love Is Blind’ Are Still Together After Their Love Triangle With Shaina

Since their love triangle with Shaina, viewers have wanted to know if Shayne and Natalie are still together from Love Is Blind season 2 or if their relationship lasted as long as their time in The Pods.

Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee are two of 30-plus contestants on Love Is Blind season 2. Love Is Blind, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, follows 30 men and women over the course of 10 days as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other but not see each other. During the 10 days, the couples can decide if they want to get engaged—still sight unseen. After the proposal, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time and go on vacation at a resort in Mexico, where they learn more about each other and meet the other couples. After the trip, the couples, who all live in the same city, return to the real world and move into an apartment together as they meet each other’s families and friends and prepare for their weddings. At the altar on their wedding days, the couples must decide whether to marry or breakup as they answer the age-old question of if love can be truly blind.

Since the premiere of Love Is Blind, the show has become one of Netflix’s highest-rated series, with more than 30 million views in its first two months.”Across the world, everybody feels the same way: Everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you look like, how old you are, what your background is, which class you know, or social structure you feel like you’re a part of, everyone wants to be loved for who they are,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “In today’s society we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface level. It does the opposite thing it was supposed to do. So we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?”

Coelen also told Variety about how the connections on Love Is Blind was based on choice, which is why the relationships were that much stronger. “It was incredibly scary because nobody had to do anything, versus a show like we do Married at First Sight, you sign up and you know, you’re getting married to a stranger. Here, nobody had to do anything. It was if you find someone, if you choose. Which is so scary. They don’t have to go through with the wedding ceremony,” he said. “But assuming they found someone, could that love overcome any judgment in the real world? That’s an incredibly fascinating question. And that’s what we set out to try to examine.”

So are Shayne and Natalie still together from Love Is Blind season 2? Read on for where Shayne and Natalie from Love Is Blind season 2 are now and if they’re still dating after their love triangle with Shaina.

Are Shayne and Natalie still together from Love Is Blind season 2?

SPOILER: Are Shayne and Natalie still together from Love Is Blind season 2? During episode 1, Shayne and Natalie reached a rough patch after Shayne mistook Natalie for Shaina while in The Pods and called her by the wrong name. Shayne and Natalie overcame their issues after Shayne chose Natalie over Shaina (who got engaged to Kyle) and proposed to her. After their engagement, Shayne and Natalie met face-to-face before they went on a retreat together in Mexico with the rest of the engaged couples from Love Is Blind season 2. “I came here to find a wife. I cannot wait to make it official with her,” Shayne said in a confessional interview after he met Natalie. Natalie, for her part, told producers, “Meeting Shayne today, it absolutely was the best day of my life. I can’t wait to see him again and spend the next chapter of our lives together. A 1,000 chapters of our lives together. Now we have to figure out how we work as a couple in the real world, where there are distractions.” She continued, “Meeting my parents, that’s going to be interesting. I love the way I feel right now. I’m so confident in us and I’m so excited for our marriage and everything else that’s about to come.”

During the retreat, Natalie and Shayne faced more hiccups in their relationship when they realized their differences in how they live. “I know about Shayne’s nighttime routine. I know that he sleeps with the TV and eats in bed, and that’s my worst nightmare, so we’re going to have to figure that out tonight,” Natalie said in a confessional interview. “You think I’ll ever eat in my bed? Look at me. Nothing touches my bed. I have white sheets at home.” Natalie and Shayne saw more cracks in their relationship later at the retreat when Shayne asked Natalie if she thought he was “pretty,” to which she responded, “Are you fishing for compliments?” The question upset Shayne who told Natalie that he didn’t appreciate her sarcastic jokes about him. “Honestly, you gotta stop doing that to me. I’m trying to have a conversation. ‘Are you fishing for compliments?’ Stop. Have a normal conversation. You’re making it much harder than what it is,” he told her. “You joke a lot. It kinda gets a little old after a while. I’m sorry but it’s true.”

Later in the retreat, Natalie also told Shayne that she noticed more differences between them when he was around his friends from Love Is Blind. “When you’re with your guy friends, it’s on a whole another level. I think in that way, we’re different people. I don’t think we have to work on it. It’s just something I have to get used to,” she said. “It is who you are. It’s fine.” Shayne then told Natalie about how he didn’t like the way she saw their relationship. “You gotta give our relationship a little more credit,” he said. “You joke a lot about our relationship. But how often do you say how good it is?” Natalie responded, “Why do I have to? Why do we have to talk about how great it is with other people?” Natalie and Shayne then realize how different they are when it comes to talking about their relationship. “I brag all the time about us,” Shayne said, to which Natalie responded, “I want to too, but it’s just not my style.”

Are Shayne and Natalie still together from Love Is Blind season 2? While Shayne and Natalie haven’t confirmed their relationship, both Natalie and Shayne don’t follow each other on Instagram and haven’t liked any of each other’s recent Instagram posts. Shayne, for his part, follows Shaina on Instagram, and and Shaina even liked an Instagram photo Shayne posted in February 2022 of him on Love Is Blind. “Jeans: Torn Heart: TBD,” Shayne captioned a still from him in The Pods. Kyle, who Shaina got engaged to, and Shayne also follow each other and have liked each other’s Instagram posts. Natalie and Shaina don’t follow each other.

Who is Shayne from Love Is Blind season 2?

Who is Shayne Jansen from Love Is Blind season 2? Shayne is a 32-year-old real estate agent and broker from Chicago, Illinois. His Instagram bio is @shaynejansen. He also lists “Real Estate” and “Chicago Realtor” as his career in his Instagram bio. After he was announced as a cast member on Love Is Blind season 2, Shayne posted a headshot of him from the show on Instagram, along with the quote: “Someone always late is a turn-off!” He captioned the post, “GET YOUR POPCORN READY 🍿 Feb 11 @netflix Excited to say that I am one of the season 2 cast members of @loveisblindnetflix.”

According to his Linkedin, Shayne has worked with as a real estate broker associate with RNP Group Real Estate in Chicago since November 2018. He also works as a broker associate with @properties in Chicago. Before his current career, Shayne was an account executive with Sonitrol Great Lakes in Chicago in 2017. He also worked as a sales intern and an associate sales epreentative with Smith & Nephew for three years. He also spent another three years as a sales, fitness consultant and personal trainer with FitPro West in Chicago. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing in 2012. He received his personal trainer certification in 2013 from the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

In his bio on Realtor.com, Shayne, who was born in Wisconsin before he moved to Chicago, noted that he specialized in residential and investment real estate. “Shayne Jansen specializes in residential and investment real estate. A Wisconsin native, Shayne understands that real estate is not only about having a place to live, but often the most important investment people will ever make in their lives,” his bio reads. “Shayne aims to make every transaction as seamless and effcient as possible. Whether working with first-time buyer or seller or securing the perfect investment property, Shayne presents his clients with a comprehensive break down of best options avialable.”

His bio continues, “A graduate from the University of Wisconsin, his passion outside of real esate is fitness. Besides real estate he believes the biggest invesment you can make is in yourself. Shayne has resided in the Gold Coast and Streeterville areas but currently lives in the West Loop neighborhood and enjoys all of the restaurants and entertainment that comes with it.”

Who is Natalie from Love Is Blind season 2?

Who is Natalie Lee from Love Is Blind season 2? Natalie is a 29-year-old consulting manager from Chicago, Illinois. Her Instagram handle is @natalieminalee. “~ all bad jokes and awkward comments are mine ~” her Instagram bio reads. After she was announced as a cast member on Love Is Blind season 2, Natalie posted a headshot of her from the show on Instagram, along with the quote: “My biggest pet peeve is when men name-drop and show off. I think that’s so lame and distasteful.” She captioned the post, “is love truly blind? watch me find out on Feb 11th ❤️ @loveisblindnetflix @netflix #loveisblind.”

In 2017, Natalie posted an Instagram video of her at the Ngorongoro National Park in Tanzania, where she was struck by a lion’s tail. “Today I was hit by a lion in Tanzania and it’s still the best thing that happened to me in 2017,” she captioned the post. Natalie, who is of Korean descent, also lived in San Francisco in 2017, according to her Instagram.

