Shayne Lamas Debuts New Reality TV Show, “Leave it to Lamas”

Former Bachelor star Shayne Lamas has a brand new reality TV show; Leave it to Lamas premiered on E! last night. The show follows the Hollywood family around, focusing on daughter Shayne, best known as the winner of The Bachelor: London Calling (she has since since split up with bachelor Matt Grant, after a two-month engagement).

The Lamas family’s Hollywood roots go back a long time. Shayne is the granddaughter of Argentine Fernando Lamas his wife Arlene Dahl. Their son (and Shayne’s dad), Lorenzo, followed in their footsteps, and now his whole family is putting their name to shame with their new TV show.

The first episode features Shayne trying to reunite her brother AJ and their father, who no longer speak to each other. Lorenzo thinks the show is a good way to reconnect with his family, “because there’s a chance we can make things better through the circumstances of a television show. … I’ve seen A.J. more in the last two weeks than I have in the past three years.”

We’re pretty sure there are better ways to communicate with your family than in front of television cameras, but okay…

Here’s to hoping that everything works out for them, and that episode two is better than the premiere.