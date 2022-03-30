Shayne Jansen Just Responded to Rumors He Was on Drugs While Filming ‘Love Is Blind’

After watching Love Is Blind season two, some fans had questions about contestant Shayne’s state of health on the series. The real estate broker’s erratic behavior even sparked concerns that he was using drugs while on the show. So, was Shayne Jansen on drugs?

Hundreds of viewers took to social media to express their worries over Shayne’s health as the series aired in February 2022. One fan on Twitter wrote, “#loveisblind is Shayne ok girl?! 🥴😭,” while another concerned viewer tweeted, “I think Shayne needs to see a doctor. I’m not being facetious or condescending. Truly, I think his reactions cannot be dismissed as “dramatic”. For his sake and the sake of the woman who falls for him when he’s not having episodes, he needs medical help #LoveIsBlind #loveisblind2.” Others speculated if Shayne’s behavior could be due to him being neurodivergent, with one fan writing on Twitter, “Does Shayne have ADHD cause this man aint sat still since they started shooting? #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind.”

For many fans who watched around the world, drugs seemed to be the only explanation for Shayne’s nervous mannerisms on the Netflix dating show. “Does Shayne do coke,” one fan wondered, adding, “he so sporadic and inhaled his nose real deep #LoveIsBlind.” Another viewer observed, “You don’t even have to do hard drugs to know that Shayne is on that SH*T #LoveIsBlind.” A third fan expressed a desire for Netflix to offer Shayne more support. “It’s uncomfortable to watch Shayne tweak on the couch. I hope they offered to help him with rehab. #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion,” the fan shared on Twitter. Over on Instagram, Shayne’s posts have been flooded with comments of snowflake emojis, which fans have used to reference cocaine use.

Nearly one month after the Love Is Blind season two reunion episode aired on Netflix, Shayne finally decided to address the rumors that he was using drugs while on the show. Keep on reading ahead for what he had to say about the allegations surrounding his behavior on the series.

Is Shayne on drugs on Love Is Blind?

During an episode of “The Viall Files” podcast on March 30, 2022, Shayne shut down the rumors that he was on drugs while filming Netflix’s Love Is Blind. The Wisconsin native denied ever being under the influence during his Love Is Blind experience—though he admitted that he has used drugs in the past. “Have I? Yes. On the show I did not,” Shayne said. “I have experience with a few of them. Nothing that’s been injected into my body, but I think we’ve all had our times in our lives where we’ve done certain things.”

He insisted that doing drugs wouldn’t have even been possible, given the close eye that participants have on them while filming the series. “People thought I was doing cocaine. I’m mic’d up the whole time,” he explained. “Everyone would have heard me do it. It’s wild to think that I was carrying cocaine on me, and I was snorting lines and doing all this kind of stuff in the bathroom when I’m mic’d up. They can literally hear you whispering. Every word you say. How could they not hear me do it?”

Shayne added that he was “sick” of people making claims about drug use under his posts. “I’m not naive to say I haven’t done it before in my past, like no, but not in the show, I’m not stupid. I’m not going to risk everything for that on the show,” he shared.

Why is Shayne so twitchy on Love Is Blind?

While Shayne has denied using drugs on Love Is Blind, some viewers still have questions as to why he appeared to be so jittery on the series. Shayne, for his part, opened up about his struggle with “severe ADHD” during his podcast episode with Bachelor alum Nick Viall. “I have severe, severe ADHD, and you’re sitting in this tiny, little room for like three hours,” Shayne shared, referencing the Love Is Blind pods at the start of the experience on the show. “It’s not 30 minutes. It’s like three hours, and you have cameras here, cameras here, staring at you while you’re confessing your love and you’re talking about all your deep emotions. It’s a very uncomfortable situation, right? You don’t get used to it.”

He also explained his intense behavior during the show’s wedding episode finale, after his former fiancée, Natalie Lee, rejected him at the altar. “My wedding day where I looked like I was coked out of my mind, I didn’t sleep for two days straight because I had no idea what she was going to say at the altar, no idea,” he insisted. “My mom was in town, my whole family was in town. I was so embarrassed, my anxiety was going crazy.”

Love Is Blind season two is available to stream on Netflix.

