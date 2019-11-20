Um, You Can Score Shay Mitchell’s *Entire* Cozy Fall Look for Under $200

Scroll To See More Images

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, cozy clothes are on my mind. When it comes to the turkey-eating holiday, I want an outfit that’s not only cute, but also comfortable enough to wear while I stuff myself full of delicious Thanksgiving food—and Shay Mitchell’s fall street style look from American Eagle might just be the answer to all of our prayers. The actress and new mom stepped out for Friendsgiving wearing the coziest fall ensemble perfect for every autumnal event this season. Wearing American Eagle’s Dream Curvy Jean and Fuzzy Sherpa Popover Jacket, Shay Mitchell has secured the ultimate cozy Thanksgiving look. The best part? The entire outfit is actually affordable.

Typically, when celebrities step out in an outfit I actually want to recreate, the price tag is higher than my rent. Rather than throwing almost an entire paycheck at one article of clothing, I sit back and enjoy from afar. Shay Mitchell’s fall outfit from American Eagle, though, is under $200—for the whole look. Cozying up in a celebrity-approved ensemble has never been so damn affordable.

I mean, has Shay Mitchell mastered the casual Thanksgiving look? I feel like she has, and I’m about to wear it all season long. After all, the Dream Curvy Jeans that Mitchell wears are under $60 and come in sizes 00-24. We stan a size-inclusive holiday look. Plus, the Fuzzy Sherpa Popover Jacket is under $100 and comes in sizes XXS-XXL. This slightly oversized jacket is the ultimate way to stay chic and cozy while eating your weight in mashed potatoes. Sign. Me. Up.

You can shop the Dream Curvy Jeans and Fuzzy Sherpa Popover Jacket below and on American Eagle’s site—all for under $200. Throw on a pair of white sneakers, and you’re just as chic as Shay Mitchell this holiday season.

