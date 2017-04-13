Shay Mitchell Is Legit Obsessed with Pizza—and We’re Here for It

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been completely obsessed with pizza. Ask my friends, my mom, and my co-workers, and they’ll nod along with this sentiment. My googly-eyed smiling pizza iPhone case would also agree. But as pizza-spirited as I am, there’s a certain someone who is even more deeply committed than I am: Shay Mitchell. As we all know, the actress’ Instagram is completely stalkable, since she posts the perfect combination of artsy selfies (#goals) and inspirational pics of, well, pretty much everything we love. But most important of all are her photos with pizza, and we’re almost 100 percent certain that Mitchell would agree.
So, in an effort to find the best shots that capture Mitchell’s pizza obsession, we decided to scroll through her entire Instagram (there are worse tasks) to construct the ultimate array of pizza pics—ranging from seductive pizza-eating poses (yep, that’s a thing) to an actual photograph of Mitchell sitting on a pile of pizza (proving that dreams really do come true).
Ahead, our 10 favorite Shay Mitchell pizza-grams. Don’t mind us, we’ll just be over here trying to figure out how to look as good as Mitchell while devouring an entire pizza solo.
To kick things off, here's Mitchell posing in a bathtub (because—why not?), showing off her pepperoni pizza phone case. Caption: "...my plans for the weekend include 🍕🛀🏽." Same.
Photo:
instagram / @shaymitchell
Is there any better way to celebrate International Pizza Day?!
Photo:
instagram / @shaymitchell
Mitchell captioned this Instagram:
"love
ləv/
noun
1.
an intense feeling of deep affection.
synonyms: deep affection, fondness, tenderness, warmth, attachment, endearment 📸"
We feel you, Shay.
Photo:
instagram / @shaymitchell
"Missing this room with a view... #🍕#chitown," Mitchell wrote, giving us a glimpse of one of her favorite things—suspended in the forefront of a vertiginous cityscape.
Photo:
instagram / @shaymitchell
Mitchell posed in front of a wall plastered with pepperoni slices, and now we all want to snap pics in front it of ASAP, so—thanks for that.
Photo:
instagram / @shaymitchell
Mitchell sat cross-legged on an actual mound of cheese pizza and enjoyed a slice. Casual.
Photo:
instagram / @shaymitchell
To celebrate hitting 10 million Insta-followers, Mitchell draped herself on the floor beside a life-size pizza (featuring a "10" written in pepperoni, natch).
Photo:
instagram / @shaymitchell
Clearly, this photo important (for obvious reasons). Caption: "Basically..."
Photo:
instagram / @shaymitchell
To celebrate another National Pizza Day (though it sadly comes but once a year), Mitchell posted a photo of herself dreaming about her favorite food.
Photo:
instagram / @shaymitchell
Ah, the classic pizza-hat selfie. "Love my new beanie thanks to the gals at @seventeenmag !!! 🍕" she wrote. "Apparently it's no secret that I'm pizza obsessed!" Yeah, that's for sure: Her secret is definitely out.
Photo:
instagram / @shaymitchell