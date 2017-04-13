Shay Mitchell Is Legit Obsessed with Pizza—and We’re Here for It

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been completely obsessed with pizza. Ask my friends, my mom, and my co-workers, and they’ll nod along with this sentiment. My googly-eyed smiling pizza iPhone case would also agree. But as pizza-spirited as I am, there’s a certain someone who is even more deeply committed than I am: Shay Mitchell. As we all know, the actress’ Instagram is completely stalkable, since she posts the perfect combination of artsy selfies (#goals) and inspirational pics of, well, pretty much everything we love. But most important of all are her photos with pizza, and we’re almost 100 percent certain that Mitchell would agree.

So, in an effort to find the best shots that capture Mitchell’s pizza obsession, we decided to scroll through her entire Instagram (there are worse tasks) to construct the ultimate array of pizza pics—ranging from seductive pizza-eating poses (yep, that’s a thing) to an actual photograph of Mitchell sitting on a pile of pizza (proving that dreams really do come true).

Ahead, our 10 favorite Shay Mitchell pizza-grams. Don’t mind us, we’ll just be over here trying to figure out how to look as good as Mitchell while devouring an entire pizza solo.