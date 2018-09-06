Shay Mitchell’s Instagram Story Is Full of Stunning Home Office Inspiration

Decorating a home office is no small task. It requires the right balance of light, creativity and practicality—you want your space to be pretty enough that you genuinely enjoy spending time there, but not so distractingly pretty that you can’t get any work done. Your desk chair should be comfy enough that you feel inspired to sit there working for hours on end, but not so cozy that it lulls you into the occasional nap. Your lights should be bright, but not blinding. Your colors engaging, but not overwhelming.

The whole thing is a challenge. But it’s one Shay Mitchell has mastered—with the help of an expert team, of course. And she took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse at the stunning space her team’s hard work has produced.

Mitchell began her virtual tour yesterday, when she uploaded a photo of herself sitting in her new office space on Instagram. “Our Amore & Vita offices are finally complete, and I really think I’ve been going to the office more since it’s redone,” Mitchell wrote in the caption. (For context, Amore & Vita is Mitchell’s lifestyle brand.)

Then, she took to Instagram stories to share even more photos of the space. The first showed the front desk: a thick slab of light wood with a pink laptop and lush plant atop it. Behind it, you can see a black velour chair with yellow gold detailing—as well as a white tile wall with a neon white sign.

Then, Mitchell moved on to a different corner of the office—one that features the same white tiled wall, but completely different furniture. There, you see a white table, two black leather chairs, an off-white fringe ottoman and some contemporary wall art. Also in the space: a tan cow-hide rug, a plant in a gold vase, a couple cork coasters and a few magazines that fall within the carefully curated color scheme.

Next up, Mitchell’s personal office, which features floral wallpaper in darker tones and a massive circular mirror. You can also see several plants, an array of mirrors and the same black chair that was seated at the front desk. Details include a gray-brown wooden chest, a woven brown chair and some gold desk accessories.

The final shots showcase the seating area. Huge white couches, lavender velour chairs, a white coffee table. There’s a black floor lamp, gold side table, wooden side table and a handful of plants—plus, if you look closely, you can see a gold bar cart along the side of the wall. (Work hard, play hard—right?)

Remember that balance of light, creativity and practicality we mentioned earlier? Mitchell hit all those notes—with flying colors (well, flying millennial pinks, lavenders, creams and golds).

All six of these photos (which appear to have been shot for a People exclusive) are enough to make anyone fantasize about redecorating their home office space. Sure, it might require a lot of time, effort, money and (apparently) people. But wouldn’t having a home office (or office office) make it all worth it? Our bank accounts say no, but our hearts say yes.