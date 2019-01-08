Shay Mitchell’s ‘Clueless’ Coat Can Be Yours for $328

Scroll To See More Images

For the past two weeks, Shay Mitchell has been living out our fashion dreams in Japan. She’s travelled from Tokyo to Kyoto, looking better than we ever have on vacation. Mitchell has been seriously slaying in every single outfit, but we had to give her an extra round of applause for the Clueless-inspired Revolve coat she’s been rocking all over Instagram. The best part? Mitchell’s Clueless coat can be yours for $328.

The coat is definitely updated from its predecessor, since the original look in Clueless is a jacket and skirt combo. But TBH, a giant plaid coat is probably what Cher would have worn if she spent her New Year in Japan. Mitchell paired the coat with bright white dad sneakers—a trend that has suddenly never looked cooler—and black leather pants. (She. Did. That.) Matched with hoop earrings and a ’90s-inspired pair of sunnies, Mitchell’s outfit surpasses any travel look that could one day grace our suitcases. Are we being dramatic if we say we would die for this outfit? Because…we would die for this outfit.

Mitchell, who most recently appeared as mega-rich socialite Peach Salinger on Netlix’s new show You, knows what her audience wants. On-screen, her characters always have juicy secrets (Pretty Little Liars, anyone?), and off-screen, she’s a fashion icon. Luckily for us, Mitchell has partnered with Revolve so we, too, can look like a Clueless dream whenever we go to Japan (or down the street to Trader Joe’s). She and model Jasmine Sanders have both created and shared their Revolve wishlists, which are full of items you can shop right now (including the Clueless coat, duh).

Mitchell’s Clueless coat is available online at Revolve for just $328. And the rest of her wishlist includes things like ripped denim, super cozy sweaters and shiny plaid pants (a variation on a theme). Check out below for six of our fave pieces she’s eyeing.

