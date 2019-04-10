Shay Mitchell’s Luggage Brand BÉIS Just Launched a Limited Edition Festival Collection, and I’m Obsessed

Scroll To See More Images

In case you missed it, actress Shay Mitchell isn’t just a sartorial queen—she’s also a boss. The actress has her own luggage company called BÉIS, where the goal is to create luggage that’s cute, yes, but also actually functional. So, when I saw Shay Mitchell and BÉIS’ new festival collection, I stopped in my freakin’ tracks. Festival season is upon us, y’all, and if you’ve been looking for a celebrity-designed, stylish and function way to carry all your shit around Coachella, you’re going to want to see this.

Each piece in the limited edition festival collection is (at least partially) transparent, so you’ll basically be security’s BFF. Plus, if you’re like me and like have the cute version of everything (even sunscreen and chapstick), you’ll love that you can show it all off without ever having to take anything out of your bag. The line features a super cute mini duffle bag—perfect for storing a wet bathing suit until you can get somewhere to hang it up—a fanny pack—one you can wear around your waist or like a crossbody—and a hat tote—literally made for holding your hat when you’re not wearing it. It’s basically a festival goer’s perfect capsule bag collection.

Both the fanny pack and the hat tote come in black and beige, so you can match it up to whatever outfit you’re wearing that day. Plus, because they’re neutral, these BÉIS festival bags are super versatile. You can use them the entire festival without having to worry about packing a million different bags. Of course, these bags go far beyond festival use. I’m going nowhere this festival season, but I still have my eye on all three of these cute designs. Plus, with prices ranging from $42 to $68, you won’t even be breaking the bank with these bags. It seems like a win/win festival situation to me.

1. The Fanny Pack in Beige, $42 at BEIS

Perfect for keeping your hands free during your favorite artists.

2. The Mini Duffle, $68 at BEIS

This duffle is the perfect size for all the essentials—and thens some.

3. The Hat Tote in Black, $58 at BEIS

Stylish and functional. What more could you want?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.