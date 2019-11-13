Shawn Mendes’ Lyrics On Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Remix Are All About Camila Cabello—Wow

Wow, we are really in for all the treats today, huh? Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift’s “Lover” remix lyrics and meaning are finally here for all the eyes and ears of the world to see—and we can’t quite get enough. Taylor took to Instagram this morning to announce that her collaboration—ahem, “COLLABORASHAWN”—has arrived. “He has taken ‘Lover’ and he has rewritten parts of it,” she explained in the video for her Instagram post. “Which, I think is so important because I love him as a writer, and I also think that everybody would write a different love letter to their lover, and I think his take on it is so beautiful.” Stop, my heart can’t take it!

Taylor is right, after all—Shawn’s addition to “Lover” is honestly so sweet, and fans are sure that he was gushing all about Camila Cabello as he wrote the lyrics. We all know Shawmila is about these grand public displays of affection: just yesterday, they made headlines after smooching courtside all throughout a basketball game. It’s also not the first time one of them has written a song about the other: recently, Camila Cabello wrote her single “Easy” about Shawn Mendes. Now, it’s Shawn’s turn to announce his affections via song.

Here are some of his standout lyrics from the next remix that do exactly that:

We could light a bunch of candles

And dance around the kitchen, baby

Pictures of when we were young would hang on the wall

We would sit on the stoop

I’ll sing love songs to you when we’re 80

I’m—wow. Speechless. Here’s Shawn, recounting all the ways he sees the future with his lover. There’s candlelit dates, kitchen night dances, porchfront gazing, and gravelly, old-man voice love songs. We’re smitten, too.

Look in my eyes, they will tell you the truth

The girl in my story has always been you

I’d go down with the Titanic, it’s true, for you, lover

It’s no doubt here that Shawn is referencing his relationship with Camila, which actually spans far longer back than their current situation as boyfriend and girlfriend. “The girl in my story has always been you,” is likely referring to the fact that Shawmila were friends long before they became romantically involved—and so Shawn is declaring that his love for Camila has been there, all along. Swoon.

Listen to “Lover” (Remix) below.