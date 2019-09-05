If I Wear This Shawn Mendes x Roots Capsule Collection, Will Shawn Love Me, Too?

Scroll To See More Images

I haven’t been a self-admitted fangirl since the days when the boys of One Direction weren’t on hiatus (RIP), but something about Shawn Mendes gives me major heart eyes. Perhaps it’s his boyish grin and dreamy vocals—or how hot he looks when he gets really sweaty on stage. (Can you blame me?!) Whatever your personal reasons for finding the Canadian singer swoon-worthy, though, they’re only going to be heightened when you see the new Shawn Mendes x Roots collection. The singer just partnered with the Canadian brand (Gotta love that hometown pride!) to create a super cute capsule collection you’re going to want to wear every single day.

The Roots x Shawn Mendes limited-edition collection features hoodies, sweatpants, tees and jackets all adorned with a rose. The collection is the perfect mix of cozy and cute—and is *obviously* Shawn Mendes-approved. All I can do is imagine a fan-fic in which I’m wearing a Roots x Shawn Mendes hoodie out and about (or, ~aboot~) in Canada—more specifically, Pickering, Ontario, Shawn’s hometown—when suddenly I hear a “Hey!” from behind me. I turn around and there’s Shawn Mendes himself. He’s smiling, which is what I notice first. Then, I look down to see he’s wearing the same sweatshirt as I am. “Nice hoodie,” he says. I laugh and say, “You, too.” Shawn then proceeds to ask me to go on a walk with him, we fall in love over dinner and the rest is history. (Let me dream, OK?!)

Though I can make absolutely no promises that you and Shawn Mendes will be caught wearing the same pieces from this collection and end up falling in love, I still have to show you how cute it is. And, there’s always a chance that something wild could happen, right?! So, just in case, go ahead and check out my favorite pieces from the Roots x Shawn Mendes collection below. Even if you never meet Shawn, you’re sure to look cute as hell.