OMG We’re Completely Convinced That Shawn Mendes’ ‘If I Can’t Have You’ Is About Camila Cabello

Things between these two just keep getting juicier. Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You” Camilla Cabello meaning is giving us all types of clues. But before we get into that, let’s talk about these two. At the beginning of the summer, these singers were just basking in their friendship and enjoying the release of their hit single, “Señorita” but oh, how things have changed.

Almost as soon as their single dropped–Camila and Shawn began seeing each other in a different light. From their whirlwind, July 4 weekend to Shawn’s recent shoutout to Camila at his Brooklyn concert–this pair has been hot and heavy ever since. Now, it looks like Shawn has written an entire song for his bae.

Essentially, the song is about having romantic feelings for someone you’re close to–but you can’t express them. Shawn and Camila have been friends for years, and up until this spring, the Fifth Harmony alum was even in a serious relationship with a relationship guru, Matthew Hussey. From where we’re sitting Shawn has been pining for the “Havana” singer since forever. Just look at the chorus:

I can’t write one song that’s not about you / Can’t drink without thinking about you / Is it too late to tell you that / Everything means nothing if I can’t have you?

In the first verse, Shawn croons about being alone in a Toronto hotel reading texts from his unrequited love. It goes,

I’m in Toronto and I got this view / But I might as well be in a hotel room, yeah / It doesn’t matter ’cause I’m so consumed / Spending all my nights reading texts from you Oh, I’m good at keeping my distance / I know that you’re the feeling I’m missing / You know that I hate to admit it / But everything means nothing if I can’t have you

Verse two talks about wanting more.

I’m so sorry that my timing’s off / But I can’t move on if we’re still gonna talk / Is it wrong for me to not want half? / I want all of you, all the strings attached

Camila is never explicitly named in the song–but we definitely think this is all about her and Shawn’s relationship before it turned romantic. The bridge goes:

I’m trying to move on, forget you, but I hold on / Everything means nothing, everything means nothing, babe / I’m trying to move on, forget you, but I hold on / Everything means nothing if I can’t have you, no

Listen for yourself below.