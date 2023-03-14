Who Is Shawn Mendes Dating Now? He’s ‘Seeing’ Sabrina Carpenter After His Split From Camila Cabello

Scroll To See More Images

He’s one of music’s biggest heartthrobs, so people are always wondering who Shawn Mendes is dating now, especially after his split from Camila Cabello put him back on the singles market in 2021.

The Canadian singer-songwriter’s career began in 2013 when he started to share song covers on the video-sharing platform Vine. A year later, and after signing a record deal with Island Records, Mendes released his first self-titled EP. His debut album Handwritten followed in 2015. His profile only grew from there—and that includes speculation about who he was dating. Mendes certainly seems like a romantic. In an interview with Elle in 2020, he spoke about falling in love for the first time: “A lot happens when you fall in love for the first time because you really feel this support, this grounded, ‘Hey, if everything goes away, I’m going to be okay,’” he said. “It’s perspective, and it’s beautiful. And it really allows you to be like, ‘OK, well, if I’m going to do this [make music, etc.], I might as well be doing it for the right reasons and really, really, really enjoying it.’ Otherwise, I’d just rather watch movies with you all day.” Here’s a timeline of Shawn Mendes’ relationships.

Sabrina Carpenter: March 2023 – present

Who is Shawn Mendes dating now? According to sources, the “Nothing Holding Me Back” singer is dating Sabrina Carpenter. An insider told ET Online in an article published on March 13, 2023, that, “Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together,” they said. “Shawn is happy.”

Earlier in March 2023, the pair sparked dating rumors when they were photographed together in Los Angeles. They were also said to have snuck out of Miley Cyrus’s star-studded release party for her newest album Endless Summer Vacation. According to a video shared on Twitter, Mendes held the car door open for Carpenter as they made a low-key exit.

Camila Cabello: July 2019 – November 2021

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had been friends since the early days of his career. They met in 2014 and got to know each other while joining Austin Mahone (who Cabello briefly dated) on tour. At the time, Cabello was in the group Fifth Harmony. “I remember thinking we met on the Austin Mahone tour, and I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar,” Cabello told Mendes in an Interview magazine article. “Yeah, that was me. I didn’t talk to anybody,” he replied. “You were the only person that talked to me. Like, you were the only one of everybody on that tour who would say words to me. Actually, I think if we go into our DM’s or something, there’s a photo from the day we met, I think.”

2015 was the first time Mendes and Cabello sparked dating rumors but they denied any romantic link on an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden while promoting their duet “I Know What You Did Last Summer”. “Every time I make a move, she just swerves me off,” Mendes joked, before Cabello said, “He friend-zones me, he calls me kid!”

Over the years, they continued to deny relationship rumors, though in 2017 Mendes said Cabello was “girlfriend material” during an interview with The New Paper, but added they were “just really good friends”. At the time, Cabello was dating Matthew Hussey.

When their sizzling song “Señorita” dropped in 2017, fans began to theorize about the lyrics, such as “They say we’re just friends, but friends don’t know the way you taste,” were in reference to Mendes and Cabello’s secret love affair. Cabello split with Hussey in June 2019 and by July 4, 2019, Mendes and Cabello were officially an item.

Their romance was initially criticized by outsiders as a publicity stunt but they ended up spending three years together. Mendes declared Cabello his first true love in an interview with Elle and the couple spent the COVID-19 quarantine inviting fans into their private lives, writing several songs and even getting a dog together; a golden retriever Tarzan. By November 2021, their relationship was over. Each issued a joint statement to their respective Instagrams, announcing: “Hey guys, we’ve decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn.” Vale, Shawnmila.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on November 18, 2021, that Mendes and Cabello split because they’re in “totally different places in their lives.” The insider also confirmed that the breakup was “mutual” and that both singers are “sad” about the end of their relationship. “Shawn and Camila’s breakup was mutual,” the source said. “They realized they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things. They’re both sad about the split, but doing their best to take care of themselves, stay busy and surround themselves by loved ones.”

Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin): 2017 – 2018

Rumors began to swirl that Hailey Bieber (Baldwin at the time) and Mendes were in a relationship when The Sun reported they had been spotted kissing at the MTV EMAs Afterparty. They walked the 2018 Met Gala red carpet together, but Mendes maintained they were never officially an item. “I don’t even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2018. Less than a month after their Met Gala date, she was engaged to Justin Bieber. “She’s still one of the fucking coolest people ever — she’s not just a beautiful person visually, but she’s one of the most beautiful hearts I’ve ever met.” It seems like he might be about to say something more about how it all went down, but he stops himself. “I think I’m an idiot to not, you know… But you can’t control your heart.”

Chloë Grace Moretz: 2016

This was never confirmed by either officially, but in 2016 Mendes and Chloë Grace Moretz did appear to have a little Twitter flirtation going on. “Shawn has had a crush on Chloe for the longest time. In addition to being absolutely gorgeous, Shawn loves her quirky sense of humor and outspoken nature. He also thinks she’s super sharp and sassy. He loves all of these things about her,” a source told HollywoodLife.com at the time. “They spent a little time together at the American Music Awards last year, but at the time they were both dating other people. He’s always had his eye on her. It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s already asked her out on a date,” the insider added.

Lauren Arendse: ~2015

During a 2017 fan q&a, Mendes revealed that he had a secret girlfriend. Some fans were convinced that it was his 2015 prom date, Lauren Arendse, but the “Mercy” singer never confirmed who she was. “I actually had a girlfriend for two years and so I wrote songs about her,” Mendes said at the time. “But I write a lot of songs about love that I may not understand exactly but I do think I have a good almost understanding of it and I try my hardest and I find it extremely fun because I think love is the most powerful feeling a human can experience so I can write a million songs about it.”

