Shawn Mendes Finally Admitted 1 Thing About His Relationship With Camila Cabello

Well, this has been a long time coming. Shawn Mendes confirmed his relationship with Camila Cabello on Friday, after months of singing duets and engaging in endless PDA. Honestly, his explanation of what’s going on is still pretty vague, but at least he finally admitted that there is something going on!

Shawn and Camila have spent the entire summer hanging out. They often hold hands and kiss in public without a care in the world, so they’re clearly not hiding the fact that they’re romantically involved. Their relationship reportedly began after they released a single together, “Señorita.” They also released a sexy music video and performed the song at the MTV VMAs in August. Let’s just say the chemistry was very clear.

But despite how open they’ve been with the PDA, Shawn and Camila have never publicly owned up to being in a relationship with each other. UNTIL NOW. Shawn confirmed the news after a concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

After the show, Shawn greeted fans backstage. One fan asked, “You’ve said you’ve never been in love. Has that changed recently?”

Shawn replied, “Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff, but it’s not just me in the relationship. There’s another person involved and I can’t say things that I feel. It’s not just me deciding you know?”

Hmmm. So Shawn can’t talk about their relationship because Camila doesn’t want him to? Cool cool cool. He did use the word “relationship” though, which is all we needed to hear! Camila also posted three new Instagram videos on Saturday about falling in love, but she didn’t mention Shawn by name.

“I know when you fall in love, you feel like you’re the first and only two people in the world,” she said. “Every kiss, every touch, every caress is like something you feel nobody has ever felt before.”

How romantic! Their love life may technically be none of our business, but *sips tea*.