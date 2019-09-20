Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Just Trolled The Paparazzi In A Really Funny Way

Shawmila never disappoint, and today is no different. This time, their antics are giving us a good laugh: Photos from yesterday show Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello trolling paparazzi in halloween masks. That’s right—no PDA or coy remarks here—only the cold, hard resolve of two pop stars trying to get by without having cameras shoved in their faces. It seems Mendes and Cabello’s only option was a necessary one: donning an ugly baby face and horse mask, respectively. You love to see it.

Our summer pair were out in West Hollywood yesterday. They stopped by a coffee shop earlier that afternoon, where they obviously got tired of getting followed and photographed by the paparazzi (though it did leave us with some sweet pics of them holding hands—aw!) Instead of resolving to feed the paps with the displays of love and affection that we’ve come to expect, Shawmila tried a new tactic.

It was a similar, albeit less cringey, version of what the 21-year-old Mendes and 22-year-old “Havana” singer, Cabello, did to shock onlookers when they started viciously making out on Instagram. It was not the cutest sight, causing other stars like Justin Bieber to jump in and comment, “U guys are fucking weird. And I like it.” This time, it looks like they’ve adjusted their trolling so that it’s a little more pointed. Something about a creepy baby mask and a gigantic horse head can really skeeve people out—but only enough so that the paparazzi go home.

But, whether they’re wowing us with their sweet duets, making out in public, or acting like weirdos, it seems their efforts to go incognito are never quite successful. After all, people still snagged these pics of the pair walking out of what appears to be a Halloween costume shop in their new disguises. Something leads me to believe that, after all of this, the couple at least enjoy the opportunity to troll (just like another celebrity couple we know.)

When it really comes down to it, however, these two know how to stay hush on the topics that are too personal to share. Earlier the same day in Los Angeles, a paparazzo followed Mendes around at the airport with a pressing question: “Some people say that it’s a publicity stunt, and you say?” To which Mendes laughed and said, “We’re definitely not a publicity stunt,” and avoided answering any further questions. Which leaves the question of whether the pair has said “I love you” yet—but we’ll know when we know!