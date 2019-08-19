Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s ‘Señorita’ Rehearsal Video Will Have You Hot & Bothered

A lot has changed for these two since they released the “Señorita” music video. From what went on behind the scenes we can see why their relationship is spicy AF. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita” rehearsal video proves that they had chemistry from the very beginning. Though we’ve gotten a glimpse of their friendship in the past–their sultry PDA sessions and public declarations of love prove that there has always been something sultry between the two bubbling below the surface.

On Aug. 15–Shawn posted a behind-the-scenes video from “Señorita” on his YouTube account and we can’t even deal. The footage shows Camila and Shawn practicing their spicy choreography. It’s even stylized in black and white with pops of color which basically gives us love story vibes. It looked like the pair had an amazing time filming the music video even before they took their relationship to the next level.

In the video, they are seen smiling and laughing and acting super playful. At one point, Shawn jokingly drops Camila on the ground during the part of the song that says “Don’t let me fall” and the “Havana” songstress takes it all in stride. Of course, since Camila has declared her love for Shawn and they’ve been seen everywhere all up on one another, fans are going NUTS for this rehearsal video.

One Twitter user declared, “My life is 90% complete! Now give me the live performance and I can die peacefully.” Another one added, “Everything about this video is perfect. Thank you @Camila_Cabello @ShawnMendes. Love you so so much.”

Le sigh.

It’s true that all of the best romances start with friendships. Shawn and Camilla have been super tight since they first linked on the 2015 song, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” but this new era of the “alleged” couple is everything we never knew we wanted.