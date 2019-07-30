Fans Are Convinced This Rumor About Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Relationship IS True

There are pros and cons to this. There’s a fan theory that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship is a stunt for PR. Pro: Shawn Mendes is single and we all still have a chance at winning his love. Con: Their chemistry is undeniable in the “Señorita” music video and it’d be devastating if they don’t actually click. Pro: Cabello won’t get dropped by her ~lover~ IRL like she did while rehearsing with Mendes. Con: They’ve lied to their fans.

So—are they together or aren’t they? Well, the short answer is yes—Mendes and Cabello’s relationship is reportedly not a PR stunt. (Sorry ladies, Mendes is, in fact, off the market for the time being.) But why has this relationship, more than many others just like it, come under scrutiny? Well, Mendes and Cabello love PDA. They will literally make out anywhere. Sound familiar? Last summer, Justin Bieber and his then soon-to-be-bride Hailey Baldwin were in the midst of a similarly PDA passionate whirlwind romance. But what makes the “Señorita” collaborators’ relationship different? The cameras. The couple is always “caught” on camera, which has many fans thinking the makeout sessions are planned and calculated. But perhaps the truth is that these two young lovebirds are in their “honeymoon phase” and just can’t keep their hands off each other. And they don’t care who sees!

They also made out in the ocean. Just FYI.

Also LOL at this:

So ANYWAY. Naturally, the internet has a lot of opinions on the supposed relationship between these two. Checkout some of the theories below:

But don’t worry—some fans totally have the couple’s back.