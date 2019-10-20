Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Addressed Those Breakup Rumors—Whew

After Shawn Mendes deleted a fish kissing video from his Instagram page, fans thought he had split with Camila Cabello. Our heart dropped at the thought, but Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello created to breakup rumors and for a moment, all is right in the world!

The rumors started when the infamous Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello “fish” kiss video vanished from Shawn’s feed. Fans immediately took to Twitter saying, “Why did Shawn delete the fish kiss video off his insta??? That was literally the only post he’s made of Camila and him since they’ve started dating.” Another fan said, “if anyone says camila and shawn broke up bc he deleted that instagram video of them kissing you’re getting blocked idc,” and that’s a mood!

On Saturday, October 19, Shawn addressed the rumors by posting an Instagram photo with Camila where his arms are wrapped around her neck as she takes a chunk of his cheek in a kiss. The moment was captured by photographer Karah Bradbeer in what looks like a New York City nightclub. Shawn left a black heart under the caption and celebs Ryan Tedder, Lukas James, and Julia Michaels showed their love for the Shawnmila PDA.

One fan wrote, “I thought señorita was over.” Another user said, “I can’t even explain how much I adore you both. I hope you’ll stay together forever, I wish you the best,” and I think we have to agree on that one.

We’re glad the rumors are clear and the couple seems to be on great terms as Camila left four lovestruck emojis under the post. The two have a lot to look forward to as we can even expect a song about their love on Camila’s new album, Romance. So there’s nothing to see here folks. Shawnmila is still a thing!