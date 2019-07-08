Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Claim They Aren’t Dating But These PDA-Filled Photos Though

Something spicy is happening between these “Señorita” collaborators and we love it. These Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello PDA photos are fueling dating rumors, and we’re beyond obsessed. After the singers released their steamy video for “Señorita,” and Cabello broke up with her long-term boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, fans began keeping a close watch on the duo who have continued to claim that they are just friends.

However, over the July 4 weekend, they were spotted holding hands and lounging by the pool while they soaked up some sun. Now, the paparazzi has captured new PDA-filled photos of Shawn and Camila who apparently spent the entire weekend together. According to Daily Mail, Camila attended Shawn’s concerts on Friday and Saturday night; they even performed “Señorita” at one of the shows.

While she was at the concert, Camila jumped on Instagram to gush about her rumored boo. She said, “@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow.” There was also a heart emoji involved.

Though they’ve been hugged up out and about in Los Angeles–so far they are staying tight-lipped about their rumored romance. During a Q&A, a fan asked the “Treat You Better” singer if he and Camila were an item. He shook his head and shrugged his shoulders–but he didn’t say, “No.”

So did Camila leave her long-time boo Hussey for Shawn? According to The Sun, her relationship with the relationship guru had fizzled, but they’re still friends. “Camila’s relationship with Matthew had run its course, and they decided to break up about a fortnight ago,” the source said. “It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year and a half and want to stay friends despite going their own way. This is, of course, going to fuel rumors that she and Shawn have become more than just pals though.”

Indeed it has.