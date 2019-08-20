Hi—Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Are Out Here Fully Making Out In Public

So you probably already know this but this “Señorita” duo are fully that couple. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s PDA and kissing photos are all over the internet and it looks like this duo have no plans on stopping their love fest anytime soon. Since the music video for “Señorita” dropped these two have been all over each other and now they’ve taken their lovin’ to Canada.

After spending a sultry July 4th together–Shawn and Camila have been two peas in a pod. The “Havana” singer publically declared her love for Shawn on his 21st birthday on Aug. 8. She wrote, “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️.” We see you girl. Now, the pair are in Montreal keeping things hot and heavy.

Camila and Shawn were spotted Montreal’s Cafe Aunja and were all over each other–not even caring as nosey diners and the paparazzi looked on. Shawn is currently on tour and will be performing in Montreal tonight and tomorrow–Camila has been tagging along to many of his tour stops. The pair are also expected to appear together MTV VMAs on the 26th of Aug.

An insider told E! that both the artists’ friends are obsessed with their pairing. “The timing wasn’t right before but it is right right now,” the source said. “They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. They haven’t wanted to be apart at all. It’s 24/7 and all out at this point.”

Considering their super-long history and friendship–we can definitely see these two going the distance.