Shawn & Camila Just Walked the Met Gala Red Carpet Apart For the 1st Time Since Their Split

Keeping their distance. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Met Gala 2022 appearance marks their first time walking the event’s red carpet since their split in late 2021.

Mendes wore a navy blue suit with a popped collar, the inside of which was lined in a deep maroon hue. (In the words of StyleCaster’s Commerce Manager, Summer Cartwright, the “In My Blood” singer was giving… Doctor Strange.) Cabello, for her part, wore a ruffled white gown by Atelier Prabal Gurung, which was adorned with multicolored flowers. The exes walked the carpet moments apart from each other, all but avoiding a run-in at the event.

The former couple—who first went public with their relationship in 2019—announced their breakup in a joint social media statement in November 2021. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Mendes and Cabello’s breakup came just two months after they walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet as a couple together in September of that year. At the time, Mendes walked the carpet in a leather black suit without a shirt underneath, showing off his abs in all their glory. Cabello, meanwhile, wore a purple ensemble that channeled the late Mexican songstress Selena Quintanilla.

Since their breakup, both Mendes and Cabello have been supportive of each other in the media. During a March 2022 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Cabello insisted that there’s no bad blood between her and her ex. “I f–king love Shawn. And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him,” she shared at the time.

