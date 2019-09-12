Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Just Shared A Video Of Themselves Making Out But We Didn’t Ask For It

Ok, so before we begin, we’d just like to say that we adore love, and PDA doesn’t even bother us–but this is a bit much. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s kissing Instagram video involves a lot of tongue–and we could’ve gone our entire lives without ever seeing this. Shawn and Camila have had a #HotCoupleSummer and we’re not mad at them for it.

Shortly after releasing their single, “Señorita” it became clear that these two were a bit more than just friends. They got hot and heavy over the July 4 weekend and they’ve been making out across the globe for the entire world to see. However, though it’s clear they are together and have even declared their love for one another, they haven’t been super open about their relationship. Until now.

Shawn and Camila literally just posted a video of themselves making out on Shawn’s Instagram. In the video–Shawn says, “So we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we’re kissing and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish.” Um… Ok. Camila adds, “It really hurt our feelings.” Shawn then says, “So we just want to show you how we really kiss.” Camila then proceeds to shove her tongue in the Canadian singer’s mouth and it’s a lot.

We apologize if you weren’t emotionally prepared for this, but we had to watch it and now so do you.

Up until now–Camila has been the more open about their relationship. “Honestly, this past year and a half was the first I really experienced falling in love with another person,” she told Elle. “I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say—I think that’s what makes me emotional.”

How precious, but they can keep this makeout content.