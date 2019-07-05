Shawn Mendes & Camila Caballo Spent July 4th Together—We’re Obviously In Our Feelings

Fresh off the release of their steamy music video for their collab hit “Senorita,” Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes dating rumors are working overtime. The pair is giving us even more reason to believe they are a real-life item. Cabello and Mendes spent the Fourth of July together. They were even seen holding hands and looking quite cozy. Rumor has it that they spent the holiday at a pool party before heading back to Mendes’ West Hollywood home.

Let’s take a look at the facts. A relationship between the musicians has seemed inevitable since the “Senorita” video went public – I mean, who didn’t notice that chemistry? Especially with the behind the scenes video. To add fuel to the fire (of the couple’s romance?), Cabello split from boyfriend Matthew Hussey last week, sparking an even bigger influx of dating rumors between her and Mendes.

The paparazzi images of the Cabello and Mendes holding hands have been shared through the Twitterverse, along with what seems to be Instagram footage of the duo soaking in the sun by the pool.

Excited fans have taken to Twitter to share their interpretation of this evidence, and most opinions point directly to “relationship.”

“OMG… Shawn and Camila together… Senorita has performed a miracle,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Can you believe that, finally in 2019 after 5 years Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are dating!” “Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are dating I knew my ass wasn’t delusional,” shared another.

A few more eager fans had clearly been waiting for a relationship to bloom for a while.

“Finally this is happening. I’m sure you are as happy as me to see it,” one person tweeted.