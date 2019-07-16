Hold The Phone—Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello May Have Confirmed Their Romance

Dreams have come true but hearts around the world are simultaneously breaking as news that Shawn Mendes is off the market circulates. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s dating and kissing photo has made the rounds and fans are both ecstatic (because this was a long time coming), but also sad because, alas, Shawn can no longer be ours. The longtime friends are quickly becoming summer 2019’s hottest “it-couple,” and we’re not mad. E! News reported that their romance won’t be slowing down anytime soon either, so get ready for lots of content from the two lovebirds.

Mendes and Cabello were spotted smooching in San Fransisco this past weekend. TMZ got a shot of the new couple kissing in a coffee shop (slightly creepy—giving us You vibes—but we’re here for it). The couple has been holding hands very publicly while out in Los Angeles together. It looks like they don’t have an issue with subtle PDA whatsoever. Note our use of “subtle”—that is key. We’d expect nothing less than classy behavior from these two superstars. A source told E! that it seems like these two are all in because they are. Aw!

“It already feels to them like they’ve been together for a lot longer than they have,” the source said. “They’ve known each other and been a part of each other’s lives for a while so it’s all very natural and moving quickly.”

With Cabello and Mendes, “the timing wasn’t right before but it is right right now,” E!’s source said. Cabello recently ended her year and a half long relationship with dating coach Matthew Hussey in June. Mendes was last romantically linked to Hailey Baldwin (before she and Biebs reunited and shortly thereafter tied the knot). “They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. They haven’t wanted to be apart at all. It’s 24/7 and all out at this point.”

In fact, Cabello has intentionally been following Mendes’ travel schedule with his tour. “Neither of them wants to be away from each other,” E!’s source said. “She has the opportunity to be there with him and she’s taking it.” Sounds like a super fun summer for the two of them!

And fans who watched the two share a sweet kiss were simply ecstatic, and again…slightly creepy.

This relationship has been wanting to happen for some time now. Remember the behind-the-scenes footage from their “Señorita” music video? Epic.