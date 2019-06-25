The BTS Footage of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s ‘Señorita’ Is So Spicy

The shirt comes off and fans are freaking out. As are we. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello released behind-the-scenes footage of “Señorita”. Fans are truly going wild for this duo and they are convinced Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello must be dating. With the release of this BTS footage, heads are spinning. They’re both incredible artists and have created a remarkable piece of work. Regardless of relationship status, even if they’re just friends, the two have electric chemistry. You may have been watching the “Señorita” music video all weekend long but now it’s the week and they have new material for you.

Part one of the BTS video shows Mendes and Cabello stretching together and learning the steps for the various dance sections of the video. Apparently, that was Mendes’ biggest concern—the dancing—which is just both adorable and hysterical. He could literally do the sprinkler or the shopping cart move and the world would swoon. Then there’s a whole section in the middle of the video where one of the biggest decisions of their collaboration happens—who should take off Mendes’ shirt? Mendes or Cabello? Can. You. EVEN. It was debated for some time because they couldn’t decide if it would be easier for him to take his own shirt off, and then, if so, should he wear a shirt that comes off more easily? Dilemma!

The comments on the Youtube video are kind of hysterical. Here’s a sampling:

“no one: Camila’s mom watching her daughter on top of Shawn: i LOVE that”

“I know what you did last summer: we’re just friends

Everyone: Okkk

Senorita: we’re still just friends Everyone now: yah right”

“I think Shawn has a secret crush on camila” (867 people liked this post. Also—could you blame him if he did?)

“5:50 – Camila s mom helping Shawn with the move… is … so cuteee!!! She is like : You put your hand on my daughter…at least do it right! lol”

“This should be titled ‘shawn mendes being cute and shy around Camila cabelo for 6 minutes straight'”

“Camila: “Don’t you let me fall”

1:28 – Shawn accidentally drops her”

Whoops! He totally did drop her. It’s ok, Shawn. She survived!

The grainy quality of the BTS footage gives it a whole retro vibe. Mendes and Cabello look like they are part of a gritty Pink Ladies/Greasers. But also it sort of reminds us of Mr. & Mrs. Smith when Brad Pitt and Angelina get together in the Bogato hotel room.

Ugh we can’t even:

And the dancing, too!

Check out the official music video below and prepare to ~swoon~.