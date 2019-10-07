Shawn Mendes Is Talking About His Dates With Camila Cabello & We Just Can’t Even

Tell us more! Tell us more! This couple that kept their relationship on the DL for as long as possible (ahem, not very long) are now being ~super~ open. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s date night details are perfection. Mendes dished details on his date nights with his “Señorita” collaborator, and it’s just too cute. Prior to his concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the “Treat You Better” singer held a Q&A, explaining what an average date night with his GF looks like.e

“Camila and I will basically wake up and find the nearest coffee we can find. She’ll have, basically, half a coffee and I’ll have, like, three. We’re always in different countries and cities when we hang out with each other,” he explained. “Probably find some food, then an hour later we’d be like, ‘Are you hungry?’ and we’ll eat again. Probably watch a movie, Tangled. She loves Tangled.”

At one point, a fan asked what Mendes’ favorite topic to talk about was and naturally, he mentioned Cabello.

“I don’t know. Camila is so good at coming up with random topics,” he said. “One time we were having dinner and she pulled out this phone and a list on this phone was like, ‘What would you do if it was the last day on earth?’”

But the love doesn’t just go one way. Cabello has spent plenty of time gushing about Mendes, too. During an interview on the Capital Breakfast radio show, Cabello said of her relationship, “We’re pretty happy, I really, really love him a lot.” She went on to add that their duet “Señorita” is to be praised for bringing them together. “It was so fun, we’ve been friends for a really long time…there was a period where we didn’t hang out as much just ‘cause we were both busy. And this song was really fun because we got to just hang out again like we did on the song we did before, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ which is when we got really close.”

She also said, “He feels like home.” So. We’re sobbing. It’s fine.

Let’s take a look at the rehearsal footage for “Señorita” just one more time, shall we?