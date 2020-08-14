Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Are Reportedly ‘Taking Some Time Apart’ & It’s Bittersweet

Taking a break. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s breakup ‘apart’ is not what fans were hoping for—but it might be for the best. According to a source with In Touch, the couple is “taking some time apart” to focus on their respective music careers. No hard feelings here.

Shawn, 22, and Camila, 23, have been pretty much inseparable since they went public with their relationship in late 2019 after months of a rumored romance. But now after spending “months together” quarantining at Camila’s home, the pair thinks it’s best to “take a break” from one another for the time being. “The [original plan] was that Camila would go back to Los Angeles with him,” a source told In Touch on August 13. “But they decided they needed to take a break from each other.”

“Despite their busy careers, they’ve spent much of the past year together. They were in love and were best friends—they still are,” the source adds. “The past year was a whirlwind for them and they supported each other so much. Nothing really went bad between them, they just realized they need some time apart.”

Sometimes a break is just what’s needed. Given that Camila and Shawn’s relationship is still on good terms, we wouldn’t be surprised if the “Havana” singer and “Señorita” star’s decision is purely practical. According to the source, Shawn and Camila simply “need a little space to grow individually,” as they work on their new albums. Though, the source says it was a “hard” decision for the pair to make, nonetheless.

“They still talk and love each other,” the source assures. It’s worth noting that, at the time of writing, Shawn and Camila still follow each other on social media, and proof of their relationship has yet to be erased from their social media feeds—which should hopefully be a reassuring hint that they may get back together. The couple’s last post together is still on Camila’s Instagram, where the former Fifth Harmony member shared a flick of herself and Shawn snuggled up with two dogs on the couch.

In December 2019 interview on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show, the “My Oh My” singer opened up about her favorite thing about her beau. “I think that he has a very kind of pure, free energy,” she told radio host Zane Lowe at the time. “I feel like he feels this need to kind of lift the weight of whatever is hurting him in order for him to be free. And I think that that’s really beautiful. That’s a trait that I’ve adopted is like whenever I feel like there’s a weird energy between me and somebody or if my heart is hurting for some reason.”

She went on to explain that she thinks Shawn is “the most transparent, honest person” she’s ever met. “I think it’s because of this purity that he has that I don’t think that he can lie or fake because it hurts his heart,” Camila added. “He’s just a very pure person and I think he’s constantly kind of lifting those weights off of him because he can’t live like that and I love that about him.”