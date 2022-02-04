Shaun White & Nina Dobrev Have a ‘Beautiful’ Relationship—Here’s Who Else He’s Dated

Scroll To See More Images

As his Olympic career is coming to a close, this legendary snowboarder is looking to settle down—and Shaun White’s girlfriend knows that best.

We’re diving into everything there is to know about Shaun White’s girlfriend below, but first, let’s take a look at what the X-Games medalist has said about his plans for the future. White, who entered the 2022 Winter Olympics as the oldest U.S. halfpipe rider at the age of 35, has his sights set on starting a family. “I would love to be a dad,” the athlete told Us Weekly in January 2022. “It’s just something that seems so exciting, you know? I love being around people, and I love the idea of having someone other than my own pursuits to look after.”

The pro skater went on to note that he “definitely” wants kids after seeing his older brother, Jesse, and older sister, Kari, become parents themselves. “That’s what excites me is watching my siblings with their families,” he said. “Their families keep growing. Christmas is now so exciting again, all these little things. I get videos like, ‘Oh, they had a Popsicle for the first time. Look at the mess.'”

“There are just so many things to learn and so many things to know. There is such a responsibility,” he added at the time. “For a guy like myself that’s really poured his everything into one aspect of life, which is competing in snowboarding, I feel like over the years, I’ve gathered a more well-rounded life with other things going on. Something like that just seems like an amazing turning of the page, a new chapter… I wanna take this on.”

Of course, the jury’s still out on who he’ll start this new chapter with—but knowing who Shaun White’s girlfriend is today might be a good place to begin. Keep on reading below for everything we know about the snowboarder’s lucky lady.

Nina Dobrev (2019 – Present)

Shaun White began dating Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev in 2019. The pair—who went public with their relationship the following year—met at an event in Florida. As it turns out, White had no idea who Dobrev was when the pair first went out for a bite to eat. “I actually didn’t know anything about her,” White said in an interview with People.

It wasn’t until a fan asked White to take a photo of them with Dobrev instead of him that he realized his date was famous: “The place was packed. And she was like, ‘Let me go see if I can get a table,'” White recalled. When Dobrev went up to ask the hostess for a place to sit, White remembers the staff asking, “‘Can we get a photo … with her?’ And I was like, ‘What’s happening? What’s going on?’ It was actually really funny.”

Since then, White is well-aware of Dobrev’s celebrity status, and the pair continue to work out their busy schedules together. “We were flying all over,” White said of their early days as a couple. “She’s an actress so she’s shooting movies, doing press and all these things, and I’m getting ready for competition, doing interviews and appearances.”

In 2020, however, the couple’s schedules came to a halt. Like much of the world, the pair ended up quarantining during the pandemic—and they chose to do it together. “We went to the hardware store bought a bunch of paint, and brushes and definitely got in over our heads, but it was really fun,” White shared. Two years later, Dobrev and White’s “beautiful” relationship was still going strong, with the Love Hard star supporting the snowboarder at his last Olympic games.

“Nina’s incredible. What an influence on my life,” White told People in February 2022. “Not only does she run her own show, her own world, companies she’s involved in, things she’s producing, all this stuff going on. She holds me to this same high standard which is so wonderful to have in a partner.”

Sarah Barthel (2013 – 2019)

In 2013, White began dating Sarah Barthel, leader singer of the musical duo, Phantogram. White and Barthel kept their relationship notoriously private. Over the course of the six years they dated, White only spoke about his relationship with Barthel once in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald in 2019.

At the time, White revealed that the pair fell in love after starting off as unlikely friends. “I was in New York, looking to buy an apartment in the city, and met her backstage at Saturday Night Live. She told me to give her a call if I wanted her to show me around,” he told the publication. “I didn’t want to be in a long-term relationship and wasn’t looking for anything serious, but we started off slowly and became friends.”

The rest, as they say, was history. During his interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, White gushed about his then-girlfriend, calling her a “genuine and beautiful person.” While it’s unclear what caused their split, White did note that their schedules kept them busy. “I travel so much and so does she, but we make an effort to keep it together,” he said, before noting, “I’m not in the kids-and-marriage head space now, but one day for sure. I have learnt how to be a good friend by being with her. All my life it’s been about me and my work and my goals. It’s nice to hear about someone else and what they’re doing.”

Arielle Vandenberg (2011)

White first sparked dating rumors with Love Island Host Arielle Vandenberg in 2011 after they were spotted out together on several occasions. In one instance, the pair were photographed looking rather cozy at Coachella Music Festival—but their relationship was never actually confirmed.

Lindsay Lohan (2006)

Back in 2006, White was spotted with Lindsay Lohan during a night out in New York City. The pair visited Bungalow 8, where White says they got to know each other a bit.

“Her and I ended up meeting up at the famous Bungalow 8. It was a good time. It was a trip,” he said, per AceShowbiz. “Coming home from Italy, everybody’s been running up to me, saying how proud they are. It’s been crazy and so I had to get some time to have fun.” While the pair were linked and rumored to be dating at the time, White never officially confirmed their relationship.