Sharpie Adopts New Branding Strategy

Sharpie has embarked on a great new branding strategy. The iconic marker company is now working with mega advertising company Ogilvy and Mather on advertising, branding, and marketing strategies. These sketches are from one of the new pitches to Sharpie. What do you think of the possible new direction?

[Long Live Analog]

And, if we didn’t already have New York Fashion Week on our minds, Sharpie has rolled out a wave of personalized markers for fashion companies. Everyone has their own creative uses in mind for their new toys:

Refinery 29 will be looking for friends to draw moustaches on.

Matt Kays is looking to start a Fashion Week bartering system. I’ll trade you my Charlotte Ronson for your Modelina.

Vena Cava designs with them, they even used them on the Vena Cava high-top converse you can expect out in November.