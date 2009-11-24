Sharon Stone: Movie Star Supports a Cause with Damiani (Plus Our Favorite Charities to Give To)

Basic Instinct actress, Sharon Stone, is the latest star to showcase her design talents, but as supposed to some celebs we know (ahem, LiLo), she’s designing not for vanity, but for a good cause. Part of the proceeds from The Sharon Stone Collection for Damiani jewels will help to fight poverty in developing countries; specifically, money raised will provide the funds to build water wells in areas around the globe where food is scarce. So if Pops is looking for some nice ice to surprise Mom with come Christmas day, suggest Damiani jewels that will bring a smile to her face while improving the quality of life of those less fortunate around the world.

Since we’ve been re-thinking the gift giving process this season during the recession, try donating to a charity on someone’s behalf as a different way to spread holiday cheer. Here are four more of our favorite charities that are making the world a better place.

1. Coalition for the Homeless

Founded in 1981, this is the oldest organization in the country that raises awareness about and directly helps homeless women, men, and children. Visit coalitionforthehomeless.org to find out more information about how you can help.

2. Vera House

The Vera House has been fighting domestic and sexual violence since 1977. Help to continue empowering women and children by supporting this amazing foundation at verahouse.org.

3. Reading is Fundamental

Providing educational tools to children and promoting literacy is one of the best gifts you can give this holiday season. RIF is the largest nonprofit literacy organization in the U.S. and delivers free books and literacy tools to kids across the country. To get involved, visit rif.org.

4.World Worldlife Fund (WWF)

As the world’s leading conservation organization, WWF has been working to protect our environment for over four decades, with their reach spanning 100 different countries. Get in on the action at worldwildlife.org.