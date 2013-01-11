Sharon Osbourne Slams Lady Gaga for Singer’s Kelly Osbourne Rant

These days, one could argue that Lady Gaga should sing more and get involved in silly melees with other celebrities less. But then, one can also argue that Kelly Osbourne should stop whining about how everyone calls her fat because she criticizes other celebrities for a living. Regardless, it seems the two are officially in a mega-feud, playing out in public view.

Here’s the backstory: Earlier this week, Lady Gaga took to her website to write a pretty lengthy open letter to “Fashion Police” co-host Kelly Osbourne. Misspellings and punctuation snafus aside—we know, she’s a pop star, not a copy editor—the gist of the letter slammed Osbourne for her work on the E! show, which essentially judges celebrities’ fashion choices for an hour every Friday night. Gaga’s proclamation was written in response to an interview Kelly did in October with Fabulous Magazine, detailing the online bullying she faces regularly from Lady Gaga’s zealous fans.

“I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been and the healthiest I’ve ever been. I get called fat all the time. A big fat whore,” she told the magazine, adding that “Lady Gaga’s fans are the worst. They’ve said I should kill myself, that they hope I get raped. I mean it’s crazy but I’ve had this all my life and I just try and ignore it.”

After that, Gaga then wrote her letter, which asserts that Osbourne’s day job is “rooted in criticism, judgment, and rating people’s beauty against one another.” (Read the full letter here.)

Here’s the latest: Kelly’s mom, Sharon Osbourne, is now weighing in, courtesy of a pretty scathing letter she posted on her Facebook page last night night in response to Gaga’s open letter about Kelly.

“By your actions to Kelly right now, you have shown me that you are nothing more than a publicly seeking hypocrite and an attention seeker. You know it would have been much more dignified of you to do this privately. I am calling you a bully because you have 32 million followers hanging on your every word and you are criticizing Kelly in your open letter. Are you so desperate that you needed to make this public?” Osboune wrote.

Look, we’re not endorsing bullying of any sort, but it seems Kelly’s always whining (very publicly) about how she takes a lot of flak for being fat, despite the fact she’s skinny now.

Conversely, Gaga and her fans need to tone it down. The Joan Rivers-helmed “Fashion Police” judges celebrities—people the in public sphere who are making appearances at very publicized red carpet events—not just average people on the street (or in private). If Gaga’s meat dress didn’t get any media attention, for example, the pop star probably would have been pretty disappointed.