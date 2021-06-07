Uoma’s Sharon Chuter Just Launched The Cutest Summer Shoe Collection With JustFab

Sharon Chuter’s schedule makes me tired. While I don’t have some exclusive access to her calendar, the Uoma Beauty founder is obviously busy. She runs her own beauty company, launched the nonprofit organization Pull Up For Change last year and now Chuter curated a JustFab collection of ultra-cute shoes for summer. (Chuter has another big project coming that we’ll tell you about soon!) The collection is celebrating Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

Before we get to the shoes, know JustFab is making a monetary donation to Pull Up For Change, Chuter’s movement dedicated to fighting for economic opportunities for Black communities. That’s important. Then, of course, we’ve got the adorable shoes, which are perfect for transitioning into summer. Plus, the brand promises this line is super comfortable. The Shine Through Collection includes sandals, espadrilles and sneakers made with JustFab’s new Form Foam comfort technology. It’s twice as thick as standard padding.

Chuter wants you to have some fun with her shoes. It is Hot Vax Summer, after all. “We’ve gone through so much over the last year, this summer is a time to celebrate and express ourselves in the best possible way—through fashion!” Chuter said in a statement. “I want to encourage every woman to reflect on who she has become, and show up for the world as her authentic, radiant self.”

Here’s how JustFab works. The subscription service (just like Savage x Fenty) has a “VIP membership” at $39.95 a month. You can pause or pass on your membership monthly, at no charge, and the total cost of the monthly fee goes towards your purchase. First-time customers receive their first pair of shoes at $10, and all receive 30 percent off retail pricing. If you don’t want to sign up for the membership, that’s fine too! You’ll just purchase the shoes at non-member prices.

There are 17 styles to choose from that include a white button-up shirt dress and a denim jumpsuit. Peep our favorites below (with the subscription pricing) and shop the whole line on JustFab’s website.

Camila Square Toe Heeled Sandal

The square-toe sandals of your dreams in Brown and Mango.

Letta Chain Sandal

These flat sandals feature chain details to dress up any ‘fit—including jeans. They come in Black and Blush.

Norra Espadrille Flat

Espadrilles are always in style and these feel more elevated with black faux leather detail.

Robynne Braided Mule Sandal

Wear these braided sandals on a night out and your friends won’t believe they aren’t from a high-end designer. They come in Black, Gold and Arctic Ice.

Karine Peep-Toe Bootie

In Black, Blush and Grey, these peep-toe booties are a stylish way to transition in-between seasons and varying temperatures.