15 Ways to Look Cool While Celebrating Shark Week

You know what today is, right? It’s the official start of Shark Week, the annually anticipated seven-day block of shark-filled programing on Discovery. While that’s exciting in and of itself, it’s hard to miss the fact that sharks at large are having a moment, both in entertainment and fashion.

On television, ScyFy B-movie and campfest sensation “Sharkanado 2” aired this summer, and certainly sealed its place as the most absurd shark-themed movie in history, while fashion-wise, the scary swimmer also turned up on a surprising amount  of clothing, shoes, and accessories during the past year or so.

While some “shark fashion” items are super- kitschy, others are pretty high-style, spurred by Givenchy’s Spring 2012 runway show that included models strutting down the catwalk wearing oversized shark-tooth necklaces, which are still going strong, both by the high-end label and others at varied price points.

If you’re looking to get in on the shark trend (or simply want to up your Shark Week style), we’ve rounded up 12 killer pieces to buy now, from cool dresses, chic jewelry, sleek leather iPad cases, and more!

Au Jour Le Jour Shark Sweatshirt, $106; at Farfetch 

 

Satine Shark Smile Necklace, $99; at Carnet de Mode

Shark Earbuds, $4.99; at Modcloth

Billabong Muller One-Piece Swimsuit, $66; at Sierra Trading Post

Poolhouse Striped Shark Jaw Tee, $34; at Urban Outfitters

Dainty Gold Shark Tooth Necklace, $30; at Etsy/LayeredAndLong

VENESSA ARIZAGA 'Shark Week' bracelet, $75; at Farfetch

Shark Socks, $8; at Urban Outfitters

DEZSO Hand-Woven Shark Tooth Bracelet, $110; at Farfetch 

 

Dara Ettinger Summer Shark Teeth Twist Bracelet, $120; at Max & Chloe

 

House of Harlow 1960 Diamondhead Necklace, $72; at Zappos

Shark Bathing Suit, $14; at Choies

Shark Crop Top, $12.80; at Forever 21

Milly True Waist Shorts, $225; at Milly

Hurley Sawyer Shark Sweater, $32; at 6pm

Shark Tea Infuser, $12.95; at Stash Tea Company 

