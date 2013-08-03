It’s Shark Week! 7 Spots Where You Can Shark Dive Around the World

Shark Week, kicking off on the Discover Channel tomorrow, is a ratings bonanza for the cable network. And with good reason—people are fascinated with sharks. For those looking for a little more adventure than simply watching sharks from the comfort of their couch, here are seven spots around the world where you can actually dive with sharks. Hey, you only live once.
1. Great White Shark Tours in Hermanus, South Africa
Boasting only six non-sighting days in the last 10 years, after dropping anchor, this charter begins attracting Great Whites with a specially-formulated ‘Chum’ mixture, which has taken year’s to perfect, according to the company’s website. In other words, you are in for a show.
Season: Year-round but best from March-September
Cost: From $250
2. Sea Turtle Shark Cage Dives in Montauk, New York
You’ll get the chance to see sharks (mako and blue), mahi-mahi, tuna, whales, ocean sunfish, porpoises, and sea turtles from a two-person cage made of anodized aluminum.
Season: June-September
Cost: From $250 and up
3. Great White Adventures in Farallon Islands, California
This charter’s website says that divers have witnessed “enumerable natural ‘feeding events.'” In other words, this trip is for the true adventurer.
Season: September-November
Cost: $775 per person including breakfast, lunch, snacks, beverages, beer and wine
4. Incredible Adventures in Tiger Beach, the Bahamas
Cage dive with tiger sharks, lemon sharks and more (and you don’t have to be a certified diver).
Season: Year-round
Cost: From $875 per person
5. Islander Charters in Guadalupe Island, Mexico
This five day all-inclusive trip includes four-star meals along with shark diving. Shark diving and a luxury vacation? Sign us up.
Season: September-October
Cost: $2,795 for an all-inclusive five-day trip
6. Rodney Fox Shark Expeditions in Neptune Islands, Australia
This charter claims to have invented the shark diving cage 40 years ago. You’ll definitely be in good hands.
Season: Year-round
Cost: From $1,395 for an all-inclusive package
7. Snappa Charters in Point Judith, Rhode Island
You’ll have the chance to see blue, mako, and basing sharks from this charter’s “Anti Shark Cage.”
Season: June-September
Cost: From $245 per person
