Share Your Favorite NYC Moments in a Lord & Taylor Window!

We are all excited for Fashion’s Night Out (next Thursday!), and can’t wait to kick off New York Fashion Week with a bang. There is nothing more fun than celebrating at some of your favorite stores and mingling with really glamorous people. This year, department store Lord & Taylor has an opportunity for you to get behind the scenes, and even have your photography displayed in one of their famous windows!

Lord & Taylor has teamed up with Vogue.comcreative director Candy Pratts Price and they have created an awesome app for Facebook called “Candy Loves NYC.” I think we can all agree that there is an overflow of apps out there these days, and many of them are completely pointless. This is actually cool though! Candy is curating the Lord & Taylor windows on 5th Avenue with user-generated content that celebrates New York City. So basically, you have to submit a photograph that falls into any of the following four categories: favorite art moment, favorite green space, favorite place to meet up, or quintessential New York photo. Candy will then select her favorites which will go on display.

I think this is an original and fun way to celebrate Fashion’s Night Out, and also honor the greatest city in the world. Plus, who hasn’t wanted to design their own window in one of Manhattan’s iconic department stores? You can check the app outhere.