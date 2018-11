Name: Sharda Braxton

Agency: Empire Model Management

Hometown: New Kent, Virginia

New York City Neighborhood: Astoria, Queens

Most Incredible Model Moment: Being sent to New York this summer to work with Empire Models.

Favorite Model: Selita Ebanks

Favorite Photographer You’ve Worked With: Roy Cox

Describe your uniform: I love to dress up, so skirts and dresses are my best friend. I just love to play with different colors.