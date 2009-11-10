Shaquille O’Neal: Divorce From Wife Imminent as She Files for Separation

What happened to the good old days of going home and trying to work through ‘irreconcilable differences’ with your spouse? So far our favorite onscreen couple Betty and Don Draper have managed to keep it together, so why can’t modern day millionaires? First Tony Braxton called it quits with her long time partner Keri Lewis, now Shaunie O’Neal has filed for divorce.

Shaquille and Shaunie have had their relationship problems in the past, when Shaq filed for divorce in 2007, the couple thought they would never get back together. A year later they rekindled their marriage and seemed to be content with each other. After two years the couple is back on the rocks and possibly for good.

Let’s hope they O’Neals can work it out, as they have been married for seven years and have four children together.