Shapewear That Can Help Fight Cellulite?

My God I hate shapewear. It’s absolutely the Devil’s work. Shapewear never seems to suck anything in so much as it just shoves all my squishiness down into this FUPA territory and I look like a high school gym substitute teacher.

However, today Wacoal launched a new shapewear system called the iPant ($60) which claims it will, “visibly reduce the appearance of cellulite and will help redefine your silhouette in 28 days.” Sounds promising… Go on…

How does it work? The iPant shapewear is constructed with a new nylon microfiber dubbed Novarel Slim. However, Novarel Slim’s fabric also contains caffeine, retinol and aloe vera housed within tiny, porous capsules. Throughout the day, Novarel Slim reacts to the friction between your skin and the shapewear releasing the caffeine, retinol, caramides, Vitamin E and Aloe Vera encapsulated by the microfiber. Overtime, this reaction will reduce the appearance of cellulite in your legs.

I haven’t tested the product yet but wanted to share with you all the promising news meaning, take this all with a grain of salt. Even if the product doesn’t work on reducing the appearance of cellulite, is it such a bad thing if your Shapewear at least attempts to work a little overtime? Certainly it’s better than the control top panty hose I buy at Walgreens which deform my stomach into some kind of hamburger bun of flesh.