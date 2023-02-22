This Bestselling Shapewear Bodysuit Went Viral on TikTok & Shoppers Say They Look So ‘Snatched’ In It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Shapewear has been gaining traction thanks in large part to celeb brands like Kim Kardashian’s Skims and Lizzo’s Yitty. And of course, there are household names like Spanx, as well. While such sculpting garments are certainly not necessary to look and feel your best, they can lend a helping hand. Let us put an emphasis on “can” because everyone’s body is unique and beautiful as is. If you do, however, find yourself interested in investing in quality shapewear, the good news is that you might not have to spend $60 on a single piece.

SHAPERX’s bodysuit is the No. 1 bestseller in its category on Amazon and sits at $38 a pop. It also has garnered over 2,000 perfect five-star reviews and a 4.2-star overall rating.

Shoppers are actually hooked on this sculpting garment. One raved, “This bodysuit is magical! It [cinches] your waist so perfectly.” The shopper does note that you should be prepared for your pants to fit a bit looser, which is a normal occurrence when you’re wearing a bodysuit that’s designed to shape and compress. This effect might be desirable if your jeans are fitting a little too tight for comfort and you don’t want to buy a completely new pair, or if you just want an extra-snatched look.

The great part about this shapewear bodysuit is that it does not feature a compression bra, making it comfy for any cup size. It also has adjustable straps so you can customize the fit to your liking. And, of course, the closure at the crotch eliminates having to completely strip in order to go to the bathroom (thank goddess).

Some shoppers with bigger busts have voiced concerns about how such a tiny garment could possibly fit their chests, but let this one reviewer explain: “As someone with 34DDDs, I was skeptical about how it would work with my chest, but it is surprisingly supportive and holds them up so well. I don’t feel like I need to wear a bra with it,” adding, “The fabric is so smooth and buttery. I was surprised at how comfortable it is.”

Remember that this top-selling bodysuit is meant to enhance your natural shape, not completely alter your size. The stretchy, lightweight, breathable garment comes in beige and black colorways, as well as mid-thigh, thong and brief silhouettes. You can cop all of the above for $38 a piece on Amazon.

Now, back to this product’s viral status. If you’re curious about how the bodysuit is able to “snatch” your waist, watch this TikTok from @laurenwolfe that has over 11 million views.

The TikToker points out that the suit is difficult to pull over your head, but fits comfortably after it’s all the way on. Other Amazon shoppers share similar opinions in the reviews section.

“I was very skeptical when ordering this because I’ve had bad experiences in the past with items like this. Well, I was [pleasantly] surprised this time. I ordered the 2x/3x and it fits perfectly! I’m about 5’7” [and] 249 lbs. It sucks me all in and it’s comfortable. I’ve never had comfortable shapewear,” wrote one five-star shopper. “This is really cute paired with sweatpants or jeans. It’s thick enough to wear alone and not just under a dress or something. I’m probably going to order another one in a size down just to see if I can get that extra snatched effect! Love this and will be ordering more like it!”

“WOW, I wasn’t expecting this to work so well but my size 5′ 10″ size 16-18 body is SNATCHED in this size L/XL bodysuit. I think the fact that it’s a bodysuit makes such a comfortably snug fit possible in the first place. There are ZERO weird lines,” raved another reviewer.

If you’ve been searching for shapewear that hugs your body in all the right places without it feeling constricting, SHAPERX’s Bodysuit from Amazon is your new go-to solution. We have a feeling you’re going to want to scoop up this $38 game-changer in both colors and multiple styles.